How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham's Hidden Spaces: Inside some of city's best-known buildings

The landmark Council House and old law court which became a jewel in the 'terracotta city'

Council House Hidden Spaces
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The fourth feature in our look at the Hidden Spaces series goes behind the doors of Birmingham's historic public buildings.

From law courts to a prison, Birmingham has a rich heritage of those buildings used for public service - some of which are still going strong today.

Hidden Spaces is produced by the Birmingham Post and Mail in conjunction with city heritage experts and offers a glimpse behind some of the city's most interesting and threatened buildings which the public otherwise would not get to see.

The first in our list is arguably Birmingham's most recognisable and well-known building - the Council House.

And click through to see our three other features looking at Birmingham's city centre, entertainment and religious Hidden Spaces.

Opulence of the Council House hides horrors of Second World War

The Grade II*-listed Council House is well known to all residents of Birmingham as it is passed by hundreds of people every day as they walk through Victoria Square.

The renaissance style captures the opulence of 19th century classicism but its true significance lies in the ideals it stands for.

Designed by local architect Yeoville Thomason, it is a grand reflection of Birmingham's pride in its civic achievements.

In 1874, the first stone was laid by then Lord Mayor Joseph Chamberlain and, hidden behind its walls, many of the interior spaces share the Victorian elegance and grandeur of the façade.

The story of Britain's first Municipal Savings Bank

The Municipal Savings Bank building in Broad Street was the head office of one of Birmingham's great civic institutions which, although now closed, has a rich and fascinating history.

Birmingham Municipal Bank was first set up after the First World War as a savings bank for the citizens of Birmingham, by Neville Chamberlain, the Lord Mayor of the city at the time.

The first head office of the bank was situated in various offices on Edmund Street, sharing space with the Water Department.

As the bank grew over the next decade, the space became inadequate and a site for a new head office building was allocated, on Broad Street, where the first Lee Longlands furniture store had been situated.

On October 22, 1932, the foundation stone was laid, and the building was officially opened by HRH Prince George on November 27, 1933.

Municipal Bank Hidden Spaces
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Victoria Law Courts became jewel in 'terracotta city'

As a burgeoning city of the industrial revolution, Birmingham was often described as 'a city of terracotta'.

The attractive and versatile material enabled the creation of elaborate, decorative façades and was a cheaper alternative to carved stone, which the city lacked.

The jewel in Birmingham's terracotta crown is surely the Grade I-listed Victoria Law Courts.

The haunting gothic structure sits boldly on Corporation Street. The outward grandeur of its richly decorated façade makes it one of the city's most recognisable buildings.

Victoria Law courts Hidden Spaces
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

What future for Steelhouse Lane 'mini-prison'?

What was once a slum area of town was subsequently reimagined by the town planning and municipal reforms of Joseph Chamberlain.

The police station and adjacent custody suite appeared on Steelhouse Lane in the 1890s.

The Birmingham Central Custody Suite is often described as a mini-prison, with capacity to house over 50 detainees.

It centralises custody facilities from nearby stations in a bid to cut costs and improve standards.

The building is one of the oldest remaining operational custody suites in the country, making West Midlands Police custodians of an important part of Birmingham's heritage.

Steel House Lane Police Cells
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Birmingham's Hidden Spaces: Varied history of Christopher Wray Lighting works

The Christopher Wray building in Bartholomew Row

HQ of company launched by struggling actor has been frozen in time since 2003 and dogged by misfortune since

Most Read in Business

Birmingham's historic Council House remains a landmark building today
  1. Commercial Property
    Birmingham's Hidden Spaces: Inside some of city's best-known buildings
  2. Commercial Property
    New apartments for Birmingham city centre site ravaged by fire
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham's best Hidden Spaces: Inside secluded city centre gems
  4. Conservative Party
    Review of 2016 - May: Steven Knight moots new studio, Northfield Manor to be reborn and Ikea comes to city centre
  5. National Indoor Arena Birmingham
    Chris Rea says Birmingham NIA gig will be a 'holiday' from fighting pancreatic cancer

Most Recent

It emerged in May that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight was trying to open a production studio in Birmingham

Most read on Birmingham Post

Birmingham's historic Council House remains a landmark building today
  1. Commercial Property
    Birmingham's Hidden Spaces: Inside some of city's best-known buildings
  2. Birmingham Royal Ballet
    The man who brought ballet to Birmingham is back
  3. Commercial Property
    New apartments for Birmingham city centre site ravaged by fire
  4. Conservative Party
    Review of 2016 - May: Steven Knight moots new studio, Northfield Manor to be reborn and Ikea comes to city centre
  5. Commercial Property
    Birmingham's best Hidden Spaces: Inside secluded city centre gems
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor