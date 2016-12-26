How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham's best Hidden Spaces: Worshipping city's religious heritage

A cathedral serving the city for three centuries and the unique grandeur of the Central Mosque

Birmingham Central Mosque
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The third in our series of Hidden Spaces goes behind the scenes of Birmingham's rich religious architectural heritage.

The city has a vast array of churches, mosques and temples which have welcomed worshippers for decades and even centuries in the case of Birmingham Cathedral.

Hidden Spaces is produced by the Birmingham Post and Mail in conjunction with city heritage experts and offers a glimpse behind some of the city's most interesting and threatened buildings.

We have already taken a look back at city centre and leisure buildings in this series.

The unique Birmingham Central Mosque

It was Birmingham's first ever purpose-built mosque and only the second in the UK when it opened its doors to worshippers in 1975.

And the Birmingham Central Mosque remains an almost unique institution in the UK as it is not aligned to any single school of Islam.

Worshippers of any denomination are welcome to attend and the congregation, which during Friday prayers numbers upwards of 4,000, are drawn from all parts of the Muslim world - Pakistanis, Arabians and Africans all mingle in its vast hall.

It also has the benefit of, unlike other prominent mosques, having been built and run entirely on the donations of its congregation.

The Byzantine beauty of Lazarica Church

Lazarica Church, or The Church of the Holy Prince Lazar to give its proper title, is a true Birmingham gem - part quirky, beautiful, a little known slice of Byzantine in Bournville.

The church, which is of the Serbian Orthodox denomination, was constructed after the Second World War for Yugoslavian political refugees.

It is an incredible piece of spiritual architecture which is humble and unassuming.

Designed in collaboration between architect Dragomir Tadic and Bournville Village Trust, the building's restrained beauty is a fantastic modern example of the Serbo-Byzantine style.

Lazarica Church
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Methodist Central Hall behind the scenes

The three-storey Grade II*-listed Methodist Central Hall, built by Ewan Harper & James A. Harper at the turn of the 20th century, is an instantly recognisable part of Birmingham's city centre skyline.

It sits opposite the Victoria Law Courts at the northern end of Corporation Street and was described by Alexandra Wedgwood in 1968 as "the local men's answer to the Law Courts".

With letters missing from its faux golden signage on its tower and trees growing out of its broken windows, you cannot help but feel a sense of melancholy for the century-old terracotta ghost.

That terracotta, an integral part of the Birmingham vernacular, was manufactured by Gibbs and Canning Limited of Tamworth, which also produced work for the Law Courts and London's Natural History Museum.

Central Hall in Birmingham
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The bits of Birmingham Cathedral you never see

The churchyard of Birmingham Cathedral is a place of peace and relaxation for city workers on their lunch break all year round and is rarely devoid of activity.

The city centre cathedral is a building of national importance, an incredible piece of Italian Baroque in the heart of Birmingham.

At just over 45 metres long, it is small for a cathedral but what it lacks in size it makes up for with drastic and beautiful contrasting details.

It was designed by Thomas Archer, a local architect whose brother owned Umberslade Hall in Warwickshire.

He was one of the few British architects, post-Wren, who understood the Italian Baroque style through first hand experience.

Birmingham Cathedral
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Hidden Spaces: Subterranean Birmingham - exploring the world beneath our feet

Sealed-off section of railway tunnel beneath Old Square

We've carved beneath the city an invisible network of service tunnels, subways, crypts, catacombs, bomb shelters, cellars, mine shafts, railway lines and roads, writes Ben Waddington

Most Read in Business

Aston Martin unveiled its new DB11 during March
  1. West Midlands Police
    Review of 2016 - March: £13m office facelift, new Aston Martin and major Eastside regeneration
  2. Lasan
    Review of 2016 - April: Arts centre closing, indie restaurateurs hit out and new funding for Moseley Road Baths
  3. Post People
    Panto favourite provides laughs at Press Club lunch
  4. Commercial Property
    Birmingham retail park sells for £5m
  5. Commercial Property
    Lidl wins backing for Fitness First demolition

Most Recent

New funding which could save Moseley Road Baths was secured in April

Most read on Birmingham Post

Aston Martin unveiled its new DB11 during March
  1. West Midlands Police
    Review of 2016 - March: £13m office facelift, new Aston Martin and major Eastside regeneration
  2. Local News
    20 years for man who raped and murdered student
  3. Local News
    Bank Holiday chemists in Birmingham
  4. Lasan
    Review of 2016 - April: Arts centre closing, indie restaurateurs hit out and new funding for Moseley Road Baths
  5. Post People
    Panto favourite provides laughs at Press Club lunch
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor