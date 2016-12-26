Birmingham's best Hidden Spaces: Worshipping city's religious heritage

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The third in our series of Hidden Spaces goes behind the scenes of Birmingham's rich religious architectural heritage.

The city has a vast array of churches, mosques and temples which have welcomed worshippers for decades and even centuries in the case of Birmingham Cathedral.

Hidden Spaces is produced by the Birmingham Post and Mail in conjunction with city heritage experts and offers a glimpse behind some of the city's most interesting and threatened buildings.

We have already taken a look back at city centre and leisure buildings in this series.

It was Birmingham's first ever purpose-built mosque and only the second in the UK when it opened its doors to worshippers in 1975.

And the Birmingham Central Mosque remains an almost unique institution in the UK as it is not aligned to any single school of Islam.

Worshippers of any denomination are welcome to attend and the congregation, which during Friday prayers numbers upwards of 4,000, are drawn from all parts of the Muslim world - Pakistanis, Arabians and Africans all mingle in its vast hall.

It also has the benefit of, unlike other prominent mosques, having been built and run entirely on the donations of its congregation.

Lazarica Church, or The Church of the Holy Prince Lazar to give its proper title, is a true Birmingham gem - part quirky, beautiful, a little known slice of Byzantine in Bournville.

The church, which is of the Serbian Orthodox denomination, was constructed after the Second World War for Yugoslavian political refugees.

It is an incredible piece of spiritual architecture which is humble and unassuming.

Designed in collaboration between architect Dragomir Tadic and Bournville Village Trust, the building's restrained beauty is a fantastic modern example of the Serbo-Byzantine style.

The three-storey Grade II*-listed Methodist Central Hall, built by Ewan Harper & James A. Harper at the turn of the 20th century, is an instantly recognisable part of Birmingham's city centre skyline.

It sits opposite the Victoria Law Courts at the northern end of Corporation Street and was described by Alexandra Wedgwood in 1968 as "the local men's answer to the Law Courts".

With letters missing from its faux golden signage on its tower and trees growing out of its broken windows, you cannot help but feel a sense of melancholy for the century-old terracotta ghost.

That terracotta, an integral part of the Birmingham vernacular, was manufactured by Gibbs and Canning Limited of Tamworth, which also produced work for the Law Courts and London's Natural History Museum.

The churchyard of Birmingham Cathedral is a place of peace and relaxation for city workers on their lunch break all year round and is rarely devoid of activity.

The city centre cathedral is a building of national importance, an incredible piece of Italian Baroque in the heart of Birmingham.

At just over 45 metres long, it is small for a cathedral but what it lacks in size it makes up for with drastic and beautiful contrasting details.

It was designed by Thomas Archer, a local architect whose brother owned Umberslade Hall in Warwickshire.

He was one of the few British architects, post-Wren, who understood the Italian Baroque style through first hand experience.