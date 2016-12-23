How we use Cookies
Birmingham's best Hidden Spaces: Secluded cinemas, theatres and nightspots

  • Updated
  • By

A cinema caught in a moment in time and the world-renowned concert venue built for the people of Birmingham

Mailbox Tunnels in Birmingham
The second in our series of Hidden Spaces takes a look behind the doors of some of Birmingham's most interesting leisure and entertainment buildings.

One is a former cinema whose current condition shows a building caught in time while a series of tunnels under a boutique shopping mall reveal a world few know exists.

Hidden Spaces is produced by the Birmingham Post and Mail in conjunction with city heritage experts to bring readers a glimpse inside some of the Birmingham's most interesting, neglected or even threatened buildings.

The first in our recap series looks at buildings in the city centre.

Modern Mailbox hides underground secret

The Mailbox's red façade alludes proudly to its Royal Mail heritage but most of the original fabric of the 1970s sorting office turned shopping mall still exists if one scratches below the surface.

Up until the late 1960s, the Royal Mail parcel and letter sorting offices were based in two buildings in Victoria Square, connected by a bridge spanning Hill Street, where they had been housed for almost 80 years.

In 1970, a new, purpose-built, sorting office was constructed on the site of a former railway goods yard, adjacent to canal wharfs of the Birmingham and Worcester canal.

The House of Commons also passed a bill allowing an underground connection to be made between the new sorting office and New Street station, thus a 400-metre tunnel was constructed beneath Severn Street.

It extended the existing underground tunnels at the station that already connected to the Victorian sorting office in Victoria Square.

Photos reveal former Odeon cinema lost to time

Hidden beneath Holloway Circus lies a forgotten cinema, lost to time.

Cold, water-damaged and stripped of most of its former interiors, the venue is now a concrete shell tucked underneath Scala House, a sad reminder of the many lost cinemas of Birmingham.

On the day the Odeon Queensway closed its doors - September 18, 1988 - it screened Return of the Jedi, Ghostbusters and Aliens back to back.

Following its closure, much of the equipment was moved across to Odeon New Street. The cavernous void beneath Scala House has remained vacant ever since.

Old Odeon in Smallbrook Queensway
New Alexandra Theatre entertaining city for more than 100 years

The New Alexandra Theatre has a fascinating, multi-layered history after opening in 1901 as the Lyceum.

At first, it wasn't very successful and after just a year it was sold to Lester Collingwood who changed its name to the Alexandra.

The building has seen many changes through the years and its layers of history are evident.

The original entrance in John Bright Street still exists and now serves as a refreshment area and in 1935 the theatre received a £40,000 Art Deco refurbishment.

New Alexandra Theatre Hidden Spaces
Town Hall was built for the people

The Town Hall in Victoria Square was the country's first truly civic building.

Previously, concerts were held in cathedrals or smaller venues seating fewer than 800 but the Town Hall changed all of that.

Offering a podium for political speechmaking, public gatherings and music, the space was designed to be at the beating heart of the developing city, a building that matched the city's status as an industrial powerhouse.

A competition was held in The Times in 1831 to design a new venue which attracted 67 entries from architects across the country before it opened three years later.

It has since welcomed performances by Black Sabbath, The Beatles and Slade as well as orchestras from across the world.

Birmingham Town Hall Hidden Spaces
