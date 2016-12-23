Birmingham's best Hidden Spaces: Inside secluded city centre gems

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham is hiding some historic architectural gems, from impressive places of worship to public buildings developed at a time when the city led the way in civic leadership and radical political thinking.

Hidden Spaces peaks behind the doors of these buildings, some of which have now fallen into a severe state of disrepair and whose future itself is under threat in some cases.

The Birmingham Post and Mail has teamed up with city heritage experts to bring readers a glimpse inside some of the buildings which has also led to a series of spin off events, enabling people to see behind the scenes in person.

We have decided to take a look back at some of those sites across a series of five separate themes. The first is some of the those Hidden Spaces in the city centre, complete with video galleries showcasing the buildings.

The Electric cinema has taken on many different incarnations since it opened more than a century ago but very little of the original building still exists.

However, The Electric is part of the fabric of Birmingham, an anarchistic cocktail of culture, art and 20th century history.

The biggest transformation of the building was in the 1930s when the building had an Art Deco makeover designed by Cecil Filmore, a style popularised by Birmingham architect Harry Weedon with his early Odeon cinema designs.

The Electric opened in 1909, beating its Notting Hill namesake to the punch by two months, making it the oldest working cinema in the UK.

The Severn Street Masonic Hall is a modest Victorian building, which sits in the shadow of its relatively new neighbour the Mailbox.

The building, often overlooked by passers-by today, was constructed more than 150 years before the Mailbox even existed, in a damp, slum area of the city known as the Froggery which was rife with crime and squalor.

The Grade II-listed building is the oldest Masonic meeting place in Birmingham and houses a surprising array of Masonic artefacts and regalia dating back more than 200 years.

There are still to this day more than 4,500 Masons practising in Birmingham.

The Grand hotel in Colmore Row was first designed by Thomson Plevins and constructed between 1877 and 1879.

It was built for Isaac Horton, a local property developer and founder of the Horton dynasty, who spotted a demand for hotel rooms for traders arriving in the city at Snow Hill station.

The building was subsequently extended several times to increase its capacity and facilities and the composition of the French-style façade bears witness to these early alterations.

Owner Hortons' Estate has been carrying out a massive renovation project over the past few years and has welcomed new bars Gusto and The Alchemist and shop Cycle Republic among the new occupiers.

Birmingham has a long and impressive history in the world of cinema, with a number of pioneers in its early years having roots in the city.

In the early part of the 20th century, over 100 cinemas were constructed in Birmingham city centre and its suburbs, most of which are now demolished.

On the corner of New Street and Ethel Street was the Theatre de Luxe, which was converted from a former masonic hall in 1908.

It changed its name in 1922 to the Regent and had a complete overhaul, bringing its capacity to an impressive 1,200 seats, before later becoming an ABC and eventually closing in 1983.

Burger chain Byron now has a restaurant in the building.