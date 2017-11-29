Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newman University has opened its new student halls of residence.

The new accommodation is called Cofton Hall, named after Cofton Park in south Birmingham which was the site of patron John Henry Newman's beatification ceremony in September 2010.

The development cost £7.8 million and comprises 108 en-suite bedrooms with shared communal kitchen and living room space and is due to welcome students from January.

The name was chosen by staff and students and is consistent with the names of the other buildings on campus in Bartley Green which take their monikers from people or places associated with Mr Newman.

Professor Scott Davidson said: "We're very pleased to announce the opening of our brand new halls at Newman University.

"We are investing £22 million over the next five years to improve our campus and this stage of development is a significant part of those improvements.

"The new halls are a great addition to our campus and will give students fantastic accommodation options during their years of study.

"We are now looking forward to the next phase of development which includes further teaching spaces and refurbishment of existing buildings on campus."

The £22 million investment is part of a larger campus development worth up to £70 million and follows the completion of a new library and entrance building which was opened by Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas in 2013.

Work on the new accommodation was completed by construction company Morgan Sindall.