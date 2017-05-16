How we use Cookies
Birmingham is a top ten location for creatives - report

City ranks above Bristol and Leeds as a destination for companies in sector such as publishing and TV

Channel 4 HQ in Westminster
Birmingham is a hotspot for creatives but will it attract Channel 4?

Birmingham is the seventh most attractive UK city for creative businesses, according to a new report.

The city places higher than Bristol and Leeds but falls behind Edinburgh, Glasgow and Oxford for those companies working in fields such as publishing, film, TV and digital.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester tops the list as the presence of BBC and ITV at Media City in Salford has proved a magnet for companies in the sector for several years now.

The 'Creative Regions' report, published by property consultancy CBRE, ranks 25 regional creative talent markets, benchmarking them against 15 different metrics including educational attainment, cost of labour and office space and the concentration of creative employers.

The top ten towns and cities with their scores are:

1) Manchester - 78.6

2) Reading - 67.8

3) Edinburgh - 66.7

4) Cambridge - 66.3

5) Glasgow - 64.6

6) Oxford - 64.3

7) Birmingham - 63

8) Bristol - 61.3

9) Brighton - 59

10) Leeds - 58.8

The research said Birmingham scored highly on a number of metrics.

Employment in the information and communications sector and the proportion of millennials (20 to 34 year olds) is growing faster in Birmingham than in Manchester.

The growth of SMEs in Birmingham - 5.9 per cent in the last five years - also dwarfs that of Manchester (1.1 per cent).

Birmingham currently has the third highest concentration of information and communications professionals - around 24,000 people work in the sector, compared to more than 27,000 in Reading and more than 45,000 in Manchester.

The city has the second highest number of information and communications SMEs - nearly 4,000 - with Manchester stealing the lead with more than 5,000.

Ashley Hancox, national team head of offices for CBRE, said: "The BBC's move to Salford has been a game-changer for Manchester, in much the same way that the mooted move of Channel 4 to Birmingham and Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight's proposed film studios could be.

"These would undoubtedly cement our reputation as a creative and digital hotspot and entice new talent to the city.

"Birmingham is quickly playing catch up with Britain's third city - our fast-growing SME and millennial populations means we are hot on their heels.

"The majority of creative and digital business are small in scale so typically require smaller space.

"They also like to cluster in multi-occupancy technology and innovation hubs, the likes of which have sprung up in Birmingham in recent years."

