How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham retail park sells for £5m

  • Updated
  • By

Hortons’ Estate sells park west of the city to Central England Co-operative

Hagley Road Retail Park in Quinton
Hagley Road Retail Park in Quinton has been sold for £5m

A retail park in Birmingham has changed hands in a £5 million deal.

Hagley Road Retail Park, in Quinton, has been sold by Hortons’ Estate to Central England Co-operative.

Developed by Hortons’ Estate in 2011, the park comprises five units, totalling 17,868 sq ft and occupiers include American Golf, Barnardo’s, Co-Operative Group Food, Pets at Home and Vets4Pets.

Richard Norgrove, property director at Hortons’ Estate, said: “The deal demonstrates that confidence is returning to the commercial property market post-Brexit and that, for well-let, strong-performing property assets, there is still demand from investors.

“The sale of Hagley Road Retail Park is part of our ongoing strategy of recycling capital to enable us to invest in other opportunities.”

Christian Gregory, estates manager at Central England Co-operative, added: “We are delighted to have acquired this investment which illustrates the society’s desire to invest in high-quality properties, let to strong tenants in great locations, which provide secure income for the society.”

Property agency JLL and law firm Emms Gilmore Liberson advised Hortons’ Estate on the sale.

Law firm Shoosmiths and property consultancy Colliers International acted on behalf of Central England Co-operative.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

TSB launches new style of branch in Birmingham

TSB is launching a new flagship branch in New Street

City is home to first purpose-built branch which TSB has opened in England since launching back onto Britain's high streets in September 2013

Most Read in Business

The main bar seating area
  1. Commercial Property
    See inside one of Birmingham's oldest pubs as it is transformed by Davenports
  2. Commercial Property
    Justin Bieber concerts help Birmingham hotels break new records
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    Jaguar Land Rover plans massive logistics hub in Solihull
  4. Commercial Property
    Aldi eyes new Birmingham store as supermarket war hots up
  5. Birmingham City FC
    Birmingham City targets online games and Chinese markets with new funding

Most Recent

Justin Bieber's shows at the Barclaycard Arena helped hotels post a record October

Most read on Birmingham Post

The main bar seating area
  1. Commercial Property
    See inside one of Birmingham's oldest pubs as it is transformed by Davenports
  2. Regional Affairs
    Anger from theatres, orchestras and galleries at £1.7 million cuts
  3. CBSO
    Birmingham's concert scene has been lit up by Mirga effect
  4. Commercial Property
    Justin Bieber concerts help Birmingham hotels break new records
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Jaguar Land Rover plans massive logistics hub in Solihull
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor