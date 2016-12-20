Birmingham retail park sells for £5m

Hagley Road Retail Park in Quinton has been sold for £5m

A retail park in Birmingham has changed hands in a £5 million deal.

Hagley Road Retail Park, in Quinton, has been sold by Hortons’ Estate to Central England Co-operative.

Developed by Hortons’ Estate in 2011, the park comprises five units, totalling 17,868 sq ft and occupiers include American Golf, Barnardo’s, Co-Operative Group Food, Pets at Home and Vets4Pets.

Richard Norgrove, property director at Hortons’ Estate, said: “The deal demonstrates that confidence is returning to the commercial property market post-Brexit and that, for well-let, strong-performing property assets, there is still demand from investors.

“The sale of Hagley Road Retail Park is part of our ongoing strategy of recycling capital to enable us to invest in other opportunities.”

Christian Gregory, estates manager at Central England Co-operative, added: “We are delighted to have acquired this investment which illustrates the society’s desire to invest in high-quality properties, let to strong tenants in great locations, which provide secure income for the society.”

Property agency JLL and law firm Emms Gilmore Liberson advised Hortons’ Estate on the sale.

Law firm Shoosmiths and property consultancy Colliers International acted on behalf of Central England Co-operative.