Birmingham office building sold for £2.3m

37-43 Church Street has been acquired by a private buyer

37-43 Church Street in Birmingham
37-43 Church Street in Birmingham has been sold for £2.29m

A city centre office building has been sold for £2.29 million.

Quartz Investments has sold 37-43 Church Street to an unnamed private investor.

The deal reflects a net initial yield of 6.14 per cent.

The property is held on a long leasehold interest from Cregoe Colmore Estates, with around 130 years unexpired.

The Grade II listed building features 12,467 sq ft of office space across five floors and is fully let to law firm The Wilkes Partnership until 2027 at a current passing rent of £106,900, rising to £166,100 per year in December.

Ned Jones, investment director at Savills which represented the seller, said: "This well-known building combines a central location with over ten years' income from a strong regional law firm and excellent rental growth opportunities, making it an attractive investment asset.

"We are pleased with the strong sale price which reflects the successful asset management plan undertaken by Quartz Investments over the last three years."

37-43 Church Street in Birmingham has been sold for £2.29m

37-43 Church Street in Birmingham has been sold for £2.29m
