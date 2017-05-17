How we use Cookies
Birmingham office block undergoes £2.7m revamp

  • Updated
  • By

4 Temple Row has been renovated after being acquired by Nurton Developments in 2015

4 Temple Row in Birmingham
Nurton Developments has completed a £2.7 million modernisation programme of office building 4 Temple Row in the city centre.

Nurton said it was aiming to capitalise on the shortage of smaller floorplates in the Colmore Business District.

The new-look building will have a total of 23,500 sq ft of grade A office space.

Nurton bought 4 Temple Row - then known as Aspect Court - in November 2015 with their private investor partner as part of a £9 million joint venture which also included the acquisition of Wireless House at Warwick Technology Park which has also undergone a £2.9 million refurbishment.

The work at 4 Temple Row has seen the façade of the building cleaned and repaired and the windows replaced throughout.

An enlarged reception area has been created, two new hi-speed lifts have been installed and the offices have raised floors.

A cycle hub with showers and changing facilities will be installed on the ground floor soon.

Development director Rupert Young said: "The Colmore Business District, which has always been popular with occupiers, has been significantly improved by the wide range of independent retailers and top end bars and restaurants which have opened for both daytime and evening trade.

"While there is a good supply of refurbished offices coming forward, with new developments set to follow from 2018 onwards, most only offer larger floorplates and are likely to attract a premium rent.

"Our space is specifically geared to occupiers requiring smaller space, perhaps taking their first steps into the city centre but who still want offices which reflect quality and ambition."

Andrew Riach from JLL, which is joint agency on the building with CBRE, added: "4 Temple Row will fill a gap in the market for occupiers seeking small floor plates within a high-quality, well connected building at a reasonable cost."

NatWest Tower demolition breaks the bank

New images show old basement vaults which served NatWest through years of occupany in now-demolished office block

