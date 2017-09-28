Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham office block Edmund House has been acquired by Clearbell Capital.

A fund managed by Clearbell has bought the building in an undisclosed deal from a joint venture between Patrizia UK and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.

Edmund House, in Newhall Street, comprises 68,600 sq ft of office accommodation over ten floors and 10,100 sq ft ground floor of retail and restaurant space.

The office space has recently been refurbished and is currently around 50 per cent let to tenants such as Regus, Woodrow Mercer and Vail Williams.

The ground floor space is occupied by recently opened café Coffee #1.

Rob West, from Clearbell Capital, said: "This acquisition forms part of our strategy to invest in core UK regional centres, where demand for quality office space has proved resilient post-Brexit and supply is diminishing.

"Edmund House is set to benefit from infrastructure improvements which will cement the city's already established reputation as a key business centre."

Clearbell Capital was advised by FSP and the vendor was advised by CBRE.