Birmingham flats plan back again

The developer behind Birmingham's most-expensive city centre apartment is to lead a stalled scheme off Broad Street.

Jewellery Quarter-based Elevate Property Group has taken on plans to build new apartments on a pay and display car park in Tennant Street.

They were first lodged in May 2015 by a London-based, private developer called Romar Investments but the project stalled amid wrangles with the city council over parking and how many flats could be built.

Initial plans for a complex reaching around 12 storeys and containing up to 120 flats was discouraged by the council amid fears it would affect the "character" of the street.

A second version of the plans was then lodged and rejected because it contained no parking before outline consent was finally awarded in December 2015 for a six-storey scheme containing up to 40 flats, retail units and 13 parking spaces.

Design concept of how Tennant Street Lofts could look

Now, Elevate has taken over the project - to be called Tennant Street Lofts - and has lodged a new application with the city council for the site.

It is planning to build up to 40 two-bedroom, loft-style apartments in a development of up to six storeys, again with 13 parking spaces which is due for completion in summer 2018.

In 2015, Elevate carried out a regeneration of the former Debenhams warehouse in Holloway Head which included a penthouse pad sold for £1.8 million.

The company is also behind residential projects Queensway House and St Paul's House, in the Jewellery Quarter, and Honduras Wharf in the Gun Quarter - making Tennant Street its fifth project in two years.

CGI of inside the planned new apartments in Tennant Street

Elevate's managing director Steven Dodd said: "Tennant Street Lofts is the right development at the right time in the right place.

"It lies parallel to Broad Street and is a short walk from Brindleyplace, Mailbox and the new HSBC retail banking division currently under construction.

"It is ideally placed in a city that is currently rated the most popular destination for Londoners wishing to make a new life outside of the capital."

Rickett Architects and project manager JLQS are working on the scheme and a decision is expected in May.