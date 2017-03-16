How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham flats plan back again

Firm behind city's most expensive apartment is leading new residential development off Broad Street

Average house prices
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The developer behind Birmingham's most-expensive city centre apartment is to lead a stalled scheme off Broad Street.

Jewellery Quarter-based Elevate Property Group has taken on plans to build new apartments on a pay and display car park in Tennant Street.

They were first lodged in May 2015 by a London-based, private developer called Romar Investments but the project stalled amid wrangles with the city council over parking and how many flats could be built.

Initial plans for a complex reaching around 12 storeys and containing up to 120 flats was discouraged by the council amid fears it would affect the "character" of the street.

A second version of the plans was then lodged and rejected because it contained no parking before outline consent was finally awarded in December 2015 for a six-storey scheme containing up to 40 flats, retail units and 13 parking spaces.

Design concept of how Tennant Street Lofts could look
Design concept of how Tennant Street Lofts could look

Now, Elevate has taken over the project - to be called Tennant Street Lofts - and has lodged a new application with the city council for the site.

It is planning to build up to 40 two-bedroom, loft-style apartments in a development of up to six storeys, again with 13 parking spaces which is due for completion in summer 2018.

In 2015, Elevate carried out a regeneration of the former Debenhams warehouse in Holloway Head which included a penthouse pad sold for £1.8 million.

The company is also behind residential projects Queensway House and St Paul's House, in the Jewellery Quarter, and Honduras Wharf in the Gun Quarter - making Tennant Street its fifth project in two years.

CGI of inside the planned new apartments in Tennant Street
CGI of inside the planned new apartments in Tennant Street

Elevate's managing director Steven Dodd said: "Tennant Street Lofts is the right development at the right time in the right place.

"It lies parallel to Broad Street and is a short walk from Brindleyplace, Mailbox and the new HSBC retail banking division currently under construction.

"It is ideally placed in a city that is currently rated the most popular destination for Londoners wishing to make a new life outside of the capital."

Rickett Architects and project manager JLQS are working on the scheme and a decision is expected in May.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

London Midland backs tech firms to boost train journeys

Tech start-up firms working in the Labs by London Midland hub at iCentrum in Birmingham

Rail operator is supporting ten start-up companies to create new technology products which will improve passengers' journeys

Previous Articles

Revealed: How new £1m Alpha Works project will look

Developers showcase new designs for co-working space aimed at Birmingham's growing start-up and small business community

Related Tags

In The News
Housing
Invest in Birmingham
Construction
Places
Birmingham city centre
Organisations
Broad Street Birmingham

Most Read in Business

  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Birmingham flats plan back again
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    New UK Central 'Hub' to create 77,500 jobs
  3. Commercial Property
    Famous Birmingham nightclub closes down after 14 years
  4. London Midland
    London Midland backs tech firms to boost train journeys
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    10,000 jobs to be created at Peddimore industrial site

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Birmingham flats plan back again
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    New UK Central 'Hub' to create 77,500 jobs
  3. Commercial Property
    Famous Birmingham nightclub closes down after 14 years
  4. London Midland
    London Midland backs tech firms to boost train journeys
  5. Local News
    Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell backs separation from Birmingham as he says 'enough is enough'
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor