JS Wrights wins £3.5m Dandara contract

Aston-based building services provider will install mechanical and electrical services at new city centre apartment blocks

JS Wright will work on Dandara's new apartments blocks in Birmingham

Birmingham-based building services specialist JS Wright has secured a contract worth almost £3.5 million on a new city centre residential project.

The contractor will design and build the mechanical and electrical services in two new apartment blocks on land next to the Arena Central development.

The project, once home to the mooted 51-storey V Building, is being led by developer Dandara and will contain 323 apartments.

JS Wright, which is headquartered in Aston and has offices in Bristol and London, will supply and install a cold water booster set and tank room, water sprinklers, above ground drainage and hot water cylinders.

It will also manage the design and installation of the electrical safety and security services for the Holliday Street development in association with its Birmingham electrical partner JT Hawkes.

JS Wright is due to start work on site in August with completion scheduled for February 2019.

Managing director Marcus Aniol said: "As one of Birmingham's longest-established companies, we are delighted to be able to work once again with our long-standing partners in making such a major contribution to the city’s ongoing regeneration."

