Famous Birmingham nightclub closes down after 14 years

One of Birmingham’s most high profile nightclubs has closed after 14 years.

Mechu, which was also a bar and restaurant, opened on Summer Row in 2003 but had struggled as a result of the disruption from the Paradise roadworks.

The club had been a popular celebrity hangout with its private booths, VIP areas and Champagne girls.

Regular dates included Minted, Live Lounge and VIP Saturdays.

Its last night was a farewell party on Saturday, March 11.

Previous owners Town and Country were badly hit by the roadworks outside which had reduced the top of the B4135 next to Summer Row to a wasteland of cones and barriers for two years.

They are part of the £500 million redevelopment of Paradise which has included the demolition of the Central Library.

Co-owners Mark Jones and Nigel Owen left the Town and Country business which went into administration after trading in Birmingham for almost 40 years.

Emma Lee Mechu in 2007

Looking at the site for its future potential, new owner Alan Rees – originally from Sheffield but now based in San Diego – took Mechu on before Christmas along with fellow British business partner Benjamin Smith.

They carried on as Mechu to see how things panned out while making their own personal visits.

The pair have now decided to close it down, while keeping adjacent sister businesses Apres and Fleet Street Kitchen , which also has a restaurant in Mere Green, Sutton Coldfield.

John James Fashion models Jamie France and Shelley Musson at Mechu in 2003

The site’s parent FSK Group is now set to completely transform the former Mechu’s interior ready to reopen as a three-in-one “club with a difference” from May or early summer.

The site currently has a licence for up to 1,000 people and can stay open until 4am.

Carrie Harvey, events manager for Elite Party Venues, said: “Alan and Benjamin wanted to see how things went, but have decided to close Mechu.”

In future the downstairs area will be available for private functions from Wednesday to Saturday.

Graham Young The November 11, 2015 view towards Summer Row and including Apres, Mechu, Fleet Street Kitchen and The Shakespeare

There will also be a bar where bands can play intimate gigs to audiences of up to 200 people and there will be an upstairs club room, also open from Wednesday to Saturday.

Carrie said: “We currently employ about 85 people at FSK and nobody has lost their job – we will also be recruiting.”

As for the roadworks, which are still not finished, Carrie added: “We are over the worst and I don’t believe they will be finished this month as promised.

Alan Williams Staff member Sharon Cooper at the 2007 relaunch of Mechu

“Once they are gone, it will certainly improve business.

“If it’s not extremely beneficial, they will have been a complete waste of time.”

A new name has been decided for Mechu’s replacement, but Carrie said it was not being released at this stage in case the owners had a change of mind.

Mechu Still optimistic - the Mechu website after the Summer Row venue had closed on March 11, 2017

The new venue will not include an on-spec destination restaurant.

But the kitchen is being retained in order to cater for guests who book in advance requesting food including main meals and buffets.

Even after closing down, Mechu’s website was still striking an upbeat note about the future of the city.

It added: “Birmingham is changing. The most significant and costly city centre development in the UK outside of London is changing the face of the Midlands forever.

“Mechu and Summer Row are at the very centre of these exciting changes.

Graham Young The Paradise roadworks viewed from Summer Row on June 21, 2015

“Birmingham is the UK’s second city, and an internationally recognised hub of commerce.

“The ‘Big City Plan’ is reinforcing Birmingham’s position on the international stage as one of the finest and most capable cities, for residents and visitors alike.

“At Summer Row, in particular, we are being given an all-new landscape, with major improvements in setting and accessibility (not least to the Colmore Business District, which will be seconds away by foot).

“Even while the dust has yet to settle, it’s clear that Mechu’s status and future as a major centre of hospitality and entertainment is as assured as Birmingham’s status as one of Europe’s greatest cities.”