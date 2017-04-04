How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

23-storey tower planned for new Birmingham development

  • Updated
  • By

More details emerge about major city centre regeneration project which could house around 10,000 people once completed

Paradise drone footage spring 2017
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A 23-storey tower will be built as part of a new four-building office complex in Birmingham city centre.

More details have now emerged about the next stage of the wholesale regeneration of a 4.1-acre site next to the Mailbox shopping mall which is currently occupied by the Axis building.

Phase one of the project, which was handed the green light in February, comprises a new nine-storey office building called One Axis Square, public space and the demolition of the existing Axis building.

Phase two, which was first revealed back in January, comprises three separate office buildings of varying sizes including the new tall tower.

Two Axis Square will reach up to five storeys and have two retail units on the ground floor.

Fletcher Priest Architects Design sketch of the new Axis Square development
Design sketch of the new Axis Square development

Three Axis Square is the largest of the quartet of buildings planned for the site and will reach up to 23 storeys and overlook Suffolk Street Queensway with the potential for large shops and restaurants at lower levels.

Completing the scheme will be Four Axis Square which will be 14 storeys at its highest point and also contain retail units.

All of the new buildings will be arranged around a public square and a basement area beneath the complex will have space for 49 car parking spaces and 800 bikes as well as changing facilities for staff.

According to newly submitted planning documents, the entire project is expected to take about eight years to complete, would offer one million sq ft of commercial space and room for around 10,000 employees.

Fletcher Priest Architects Detailed CGI of the first phase of the project, called One Axis Square
Detailed CGI of the first phase of the project, called One Axis Square

The project is being led by owner London and Continental Railways and both phases of the regeneration have been designed by London-based practice Fletcher Priest Architects.

LCR development manager Nick Clough said: "Since gaining detailed planning approval for One Axis Square, we have consulted on the wider plans for Axis Square to create a new, vibrant commercial office development in the heart of the city.

"We've received significant support for these plans, along with helpful feedback that has enabled us to make some refinements.

"I'm pleased to confirm that we have now submitted an outline planning application to Birmingham City Council."

More specific details and designs of the second phase buildings are due to be submited in a separate planning application in due course.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

More fashion brands to launch in Bullring

Two more fashion brands are coming to the Bullring

Birmingham shopping centre to welcome two new stores as its fashion and clothing offer grows

Previous Articles

Mailbox unveils latest retailer to join new-look centre

iLite will open at the Mailbox in April

iLite will opens its second store in Birmingham in the high-end shopping mall

Related Tags

In The News
Invest in Birmingham
Construction
Places
Birmingham city centre
Entertainment
Mailbox

Most Read in Business

Design sketch of the new Axis Square development
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    23-storey tower planned for new Birmingham development
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    More fashion brands to launch in Bullring
  3. Colmore Row
    Recruitment agency opens new Birmingham office
  4. M6
    Lidl opens massive new distribution centre
  5. Birmingham Airport
    Jet2 boss admits future is uncertain - but is confident in Birmingham launch

Most Recent

Design sketch of the new Axis Square development

Most read on Birmingham Post

Design sketch of the new Axis Square development
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    23-storey tower planned for new Birmingham development
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    More fashion brands to launch in Bullring
  3. Colmore Row
    Recruitment agency opens new Birmingham office
  4. M6
    Lidl opens massive new distribution centre
  5. Birmingham Airport
    Jet2 boss admits future is uncertain - but is confident in Birmingham launch
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor