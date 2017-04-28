Birmingham cancer centre to undergo £3.2m expansion

Work is set to start on a £3.2 million expansion of a haematology centre in Birmingham which is fighting all forms of blood cancer.

The extension of the Centre for Clinical Haematology (CCH) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Selly Oak, is due to start treating patients in November.

Birmingham-based charity Cure Leukaemia has committed to raise an additional £1 million during 2017 to ensure the expanded centre is fully funded.

The project is being driven by the charity's co-founder Professor Charlie Craddock and delivered by Birmingham-based Pinnegar Hayward Design Architects.

The CCH was opened in 2006 by patrons Geoff Thomas, a former Wolves footballer who has previously battled against leukaemia, and former Warwickshire cricketer Ashley Giles.

Since then, patients have been able to access a portfolio of over 60 clinical trials that were not available through standard care, often to patients who have exhausted standard treatments.

This has meant the centre is now running at maximum capacity.

Simon Wills, lead architect from Pinnegar Hayward Design, said: "The Centre for Clinical Haematology is a very special place that has touched the lives of many people since it opened.

"It is leading the fight against blood cancers and it is something that Birmingham people should be very proud of.

"In designing the expanded centre, we have tried to create a place that is comfortable and less clinical than a typical hospital for patients undergoing treatments.

"Many of the patients have weakened immune systems and we have therefore had to make sure that maintaining a sterile environment is a high priority. It is very exciting to see work about to start on site."

Prof Craddock, who was awarded a CBE in 2015 for services to medicine and medical research, worked with Mr Thomas and also former Aston Villa star Stiliyan Petrov when he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012.

He said: "Once established, the centre's capacity for research nurse positions, clinical trials and patients treated will be doubled.

"Over 100 jobs will be created, further enhancing Birmingham's reputation for clinical excellence in the life science sector and patient experience will be transformed by amalgamating all haematology and blood cancer services into a single space, from out patient services to clinical trials.

"These are just some of the benefits that the centre's development will enable."