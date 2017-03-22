Birmingham has the best rooftop bar in the UK

Hotel Indigo's rooftop bar - which is part of the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse, Bar and Grill - has been named as the best rooftop bar in the UK.
It was praised in the annual Simply The Guest Awards launched by hotel reservations site LateRooms.com which celebrates the UK’s best performing hotels according to satisfaction scores posted by guests.
Hotel Indigo at The Cube opened in December 2011 giving Birmingham’s its first rooftop bar terrace. Last summer the terrace underwent an extensive refurbishment which included new seating, a plush sofa area, outdoor heating, blankets as well as an impressive retractable cover, so the views from the 25th floor of The Cube can be enjoyed all year round.
Sandra Perkins, of LateRooms.com, said: “The views are stunning and it’s no surprise to us Hotel Indigo Birmingham won the Best Rooftop bar category. You get a 360 degree panoramic view as you enter the rooftop bar and uninterrupted views of the city and Birmingham skyline. Adding to the breathtaking view, is the live music on weekends and locally sourced dishes.”
And according to the website, 100 per cent of guests would recommend the four star boutique hotel to a friend.
One review on LateRooms.com said: “Superb hotel, new and welcoming with very colourful decor. Fabulous views from our room on the 24th floor and also from the restaurant above. Lovely spa facilities and a nice location by the canals in Birmingham, which was or perfect for our visit to the Barclaycard Arena .”
The awards feature a total of 25 categories recognising hotels that exhibit outstanding customer service. These include Bed and Breakfast, Beach Hotel, Family Friendly Hotel, Historic Hotel and Luxury Hotel. Best Rooftop Bar is one of six new categories this year along with Best View, and Best Pool.
Ms Perkins added: “One of the first things many people look at when booking a hotel is the review of others, which is why the Simply The Guest Awards are such a valuable industry accolade.”
The full list of UK winners
Airport Hotel – Radisson Blu Hotel Manchester Airport, Manchester
Apartment Hotel – Fraser Suites Glasgow, Glasgow
Bed & Breakfast – Stables At The Vale, Yarm
Beach Hotel – Hotel Anacapri Limited, Falmouth
Boutique Hotel – The Bonham Hotel, Edinburgh
Budget Hotel – Madingley Hall, Cambridge
Business Hotel – Qbic London City, London
City Centre Hotel – Abode Manchester, Manchester
Customer Service – Roomzzz Nottingham City, Nottingham
Countryside Hotel – York Holiday &Cycle Shop, York
Family Friendly Hotel – Crieff Hydro Hotel and Leisure Resort, Crieff
Golf Hotel – Rudding park Hotel, Spa &Golf, Harrogate
Historic Hotel – Titanic Hotel Liverpool, Liverpool
Hostel – YHA Cardiff Central, Cardiff
Luxury Hotel – M by Montcalm Shoreditch London Tech City, London
Pet Friendly Hotel – Waddington Arms, Clitheroe
Romantic Hotel – The Vincent Hotel and Spa, Southport
Most Improved Hotel – The Piccadilly London West End, London
Spa Hotel – Bedford Lodge Hotel &; Spa, Newmarket
New categories:
Best View – Royal Victoria hotel Snowdonia, Llanberis
Best Breakfast – Hotel Football, Manchester
Best Workout – Marylebone Hotel, London
Best Pool – King Street Townhouse, Manchester
Best Interior – The Principal York, York
Best Rooftop Bar – Hotel indigo Birmingham, Birmingham