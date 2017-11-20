Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham architect Steve Townsend has been named a 'rising star' of the region's property sector at an annual awards.

Mr Townsend, who works for Associated Architects, won the accolade for the Midlands and East Anglia region at the NextGen Awards which are run by the British Council for Offices.

The awards are part of the council's NextGen programme which sets out to mentor and encourage the next generation of professionals to become future leaders in the industry while providing a platform for new talent to share ideas.

The ceremony was attended by designers, developers, architects and occupiers under the age of 35 and celebrated the achievements and successes of young professionals in the commercial property sector and their mentors.

Mr Townsend is leading on a number of major office schemes in Birmingham city centre including Platform 21 at 102 New Street which is due to be completed next year.

He is currently overseeing the redevelopment of the 112,000 sq ft city centre office space, previously known as The Charters, which will see the building 'turned around' so its main entrance will be at its rear in Stephenson Street opposite New Street station.

Mr Townsend is also co-founder of the Hidden Spaces initiative, which is run in association with the Birmingham Post and takes a look behind the doors of some of the city's most interesting, and sometimes, neglected buildings.

Cristiano Testi, chairman of the BCO NextGen committee, said: "Steve's leadership on Platform 21 particularly impressed the judges.

"His efforts helping a new generation engage with Birmingham's remarkable architectural heritage make him the perfect candidate for this Rising Star award."

Ken Shuttleworth, president of the council, added: "Steve has continued to show unparalleled enthusiasm, consideration and diligence in engaging Birmingham's community with the city's architecture.

"His role in Birmingham's Hidden Spaces initiative, which had over 10,000 attendees, is remarkable."