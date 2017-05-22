How we use Cookies
Birmingham Airport considering terminal building for new HS2 station

  • Updated
  • By

Airport is proposing to build a new terminal at the Birmingham Interchange station to improve passenger experience

HS2 - Entire route: London to Leeds and Birmingham to Manchester
A terminal building could be included in the new HS2 station near Birmingham Airport.

Birmingham is the only airport on the planned new high-speed line between London and the city and will be connected to the HS2 'Interchange' station at the planned UK Central development in Solihull.

Birmingham Interchange will be around 1.2 miles away from the airport so a people mover system is being proposed to get passengers from the HS2 station to the airport.

But speaking at a design conference, the airport's head of planning Robert Eaton said one of the possible options was to provide facilities in the HS2 terminal such as bag drop, according to Construction News.

He added that plans could be taken a step further and a whole terminal built at the Interchange site.

The airport is currently putting together a 2030 masterplan which is looking at the future of the transport hub where around £100 million worth of work is already under way, including new parking and security facilities.

In a statement, Birmingham Airport said: "HS2 will give our region an enormous opportunity to develop a truly integrated transport network that supports the continued growth of our region's connectivity and aids travellers.

"It is therefore vital we maximise the benefits of its arrival in 2026, at which time Birmingham Airport will become the UK's first high-speed connected airport and its catchment area will be dramatically enlarged into central London, giving it an increasingly national role.

"The airport is currently undergoing a master planning process to explore and preserve options for the long-term future of Midlands air travel.

"This exercise is not only exploring options to maximise the existing site but also future expansion opportunities and how it makes the most of this unique position with HS2 to ensure that all growth and infrastructure considerations are aligned to ultimately benefit the region's businesses, workers and residents."

Previous Articles

New UK Central 'Hub' to create 77,500 jobs

Graphic shows location of UK Central and some of its key neighbours

New 20-year masterplan outlines grand vision for area surrounding new HS2 station in Solihull including homes and commercial space

