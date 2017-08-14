Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham is changing its name from next month.

The multi-purpose indoor venue will become Arena Birmingham in a move to a brand that reflects the venue’s location from September 1, 2017.

Arena Birmingham will be in situ for the new event season, with a string of top performers set to grace the stage.

The Nooran Sisters, John Legend and The Australian Pink Floyd Show are all scheduled to be among the first to perform under the new brand name.

Barclaycard announced in 2016 that as part of a review of its sponsorship strategy across both Barclaycard and the broader Barclays Group, it planned to move away from long-term naming rights with the venue.

(Image: Graham Young)

Managing Director for the NEC Group Arenas, Phil Mead said: “The Barclaycard Arena has been a resounding success since it launched with Michael Bublé in 2014 following a £26 million redevelopment.

"The award-winning venue has attracted world-class entertainment from Drake to Iron Maiden and Céline Dion, and has secured high profile international sports events from the Davis Cup in 2016, to the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in 2018.

(Image: Flickr/metrogogo)

“Much of what we have achieved is down to the support of Barclaycard who have been an excellent partner since 2012, but we are now entering another exciting era with Arena Birmingham, as it’s transformed into a destination in its own right within the city.

"The construction of the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham is already underway, we are a principle venue of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 bid, and will be hosting a roster of great events throughout the rest of 2017/18.”

The Arena has become one of the busiest large scale indoor sporting and entertainment venues in Europe, staging everything from sports events to concerts, entertainment spectaculars, business conferences and exhibitions, benefitting from its position at the heart of the UK.

