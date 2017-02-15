Bar chain Revolution to open new Solihull venue

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Bar chain Revolution is planning to open its second venue in the Birmingham area.

The group, which became famous for the weird and wonderful range of vodkas on sale, is eyeing the former home of a buffet restaurant in Solihull for its latest bar launch.

It has unveiled new plans to transform the old home of Jimmy Spices in Station Street, which closed down last year, into a new town centre bar.

It will be housed in a 1960s retail parade and will count a Premier Inn hotel and bars Turtle Bay, Flave Cocktail Lounge and The Flute and Flagon among its neighbours.

The former Jimmy Spices is set to become a Revolution bar

The venue will be open for both daytime and evening trade and serve food, snacks and hot drinks alongside the main bar and will have outside seating.

Around 30 full-time and 20 part-time jobs will be created.

A spokesman for Revolution said: "Solihull is the perfect demographic area for Revolution as there's good disposal income and a good catchment area.

"The company believes one of its brands would do well there and complement the rest of their estate."

The chain launched its first Revolution bar in Manchester in 1996 and now has more than 50 across the UK including in Birmingham's Broad Street, Stafford and across the East Midlands.