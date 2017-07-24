Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High street retailer Argos is to open a logistics hub in north Birmingham.

The company will occupy the new Hub 69 warehouse on industrial park The Hub in Witton when it completes this autumn.

Details of the project are limited at this stage and no further information has been released on the number of the jobs expected to be created at the 69,296 sq ft transport base.

Hub 69 is a green development which will combine photovoltaic panels with a particular type of battery technology to massively reduce energy bills.

It will use the solar-charged panels to supply electricity straight to the building for immediate use.

Rachael Clark, development manager with IM Properties which is leading the project, said: "When we acquired The Hub, we believed it was the ideal site for last mile delivery given its proximity to central Birmingham and the local and major road network.

"This letting is proof of this concept.

"We wanted to lead the market on the sustainability agenda and we are very pleased to see our first building adopting the innovative use of photo-voltaic panels and next-gen battery technology going live in the coming months."

Property consultancy Cushman and Wakefield brokered the deal on behalf of Argos.

Partner David Binks said: "This is a significant deal for the marketplace and Argos' commitment shows the strength of the opportunity and location, ahead of the building being completed."