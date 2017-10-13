Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disused former banqueting building which is nearly 200 years old is set to be the latest in Birmingham to house a live escape attraction.

Escape Reality has unveiled new plans to covert the Grade II-listed building at 60-62 Constitution Hill, on the edge of Birmingham's historic Jewellery Quarter, into an escape game.

The building was constructed during the 1820s for manufacturing firm Fenners and Betteridge and was last used as a restaurant and function room but has been vacant since February.

According to a newly submitted planning application, the company wants to create six separate escape rooms for groups of two to six players who must decode puzzles in order the leave.

Each game is expected to take up to 60 minutes to solve and the attraction will be open from 10am to 11pm and at weekends and on public holidays.

If successful, this would be Escape Reality's second attraction in the West Midlands after opening in Coventry in June.

Escape Reality runs several venues across the UK and also in Dubai, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Birmingham has seen a slew of openings of new escape attractions in recent years with Escape Live and Clue HQ launching in the Jewellery Quarter and Escape Time in Sutton Coldfield.

And Escape Hunt lodged plans with Birmingham City Council in the summer to open a new venue in Corporation Street.