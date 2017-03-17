Another city centre bar coming to Birmingham

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Another new bar is set to open in a Birmingham city centre street already busy with places for a night out.

Property group Hortons' Estate is planning to open the new venue at 20 Bennetts Hill in the former home of recruitment agency Brook Street.

The unit has been empty since November 2015 when the agency relocated to a new office.

Planning permission was awarded last year to change the property to a restaurant or café but no action was taken after consent was granted so Hortons' Estate has now come forward with a new plan.

The group has an unnamed occupier waiting in the wings and the newly submitted planning application suggests it is "an established and well-regarded independent operator".

The application also says no food will be prepared on the site and around 12 full-time jobs will be created.

The new venue will be pitched into direct competition with other Bennetts Hill pubs including The Sun on the Hill, The Briar Rose, Cosy Club and The Lost & Found.

There are also several venues in the street serving food including Bodega, Buffalo & Rye and Viva Brazil.

Steve Tommy, commercial surveyor at Hortons' Estate, said: "We have applied to change the use of the unit from office to leisure use.

"We have a bar operator lined up but the deal is contingent upon us gaining planning permission."

A statement prepared in support of the application said: "The change of use will deliver positive benefits in terms of ensuring the continued use, proactive maintenance and improvement of the space within a vacant building in a highly central and accessible part of the city centre.

"It will complement the range and diversity of town centre uses in the area and thereby increase the range of consumer choice and positively contributing to the vitality and vibrancy of the area."