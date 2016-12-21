How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Aldi eyes new Birmingham store as supermarket war hots up

  • Updated
  • By

Budget retailer unveils new plans to redevelop site in city suburb less than a mile away from where Lidl is also hoping to build

The Magnet store in Stirchley is set to make way for a new Aldi

A long-running 'supermarket wars' in a Birmingham suburb has taken another twist after budget chain Aldi lodged new plans to open a store there.

The German group is hoping to build a new supermarket in Stirchley less than a mile from a site being eyed by rival Lidl.

This is in addition to the new Tesco project, in nearby Hazelwell Lane, work on which started earlier in 2016 after years of legal wrangles with other supermarkets also keen to open in the area.

Aldi has submitted new plans to Birmingham City Council to demolish the unit in Pershore Road currently occupied by kitchen firm Magnet, which is due to relocate in 2017, and replace it with a 17,000 sq ft, single-storey store with 83 parking spaces and creating 40 full-time jobs.

A report prepared by Stoas Architects in support of the application said: "In our view, the proposed development will strengthen the retail mix within Stirchley, increase food store provision and enhance consumer choice, and meet local authority sustainability objectives."

Lidl is seeking planning permission to demolish to the nearby Fitness First gym and neighbouring bowling alley, also in Pershore Road.

The application was thrown out by city councillors earlier this month after the authority received more than 400 complaints from local residents, mainly due to fears over traffic congestion.

However, this rejection could yet be overturned as Lidl's application is due to go back before Birmingham City Council's planning committee tomorrow, with a recommendation to approve by officers.

Elsewhere in Stirchley, plans were approved in November to build around 100 houses at the former Arvin Meritor site, in Fordhouse Lane.

The plot, now known as Lifford Park, was also once the site of a supermarket war with applications by Asda dating as far back as 2001.

Asda was met with opposition from Tesco over the plans because of its desire to build a new store in Hazelwell Lane.

Watch: Black Friday explained

Black Friday explained: A brief history of the famous shopping day
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

New apartments for Birmingham city centre site ravaged by fire

CGI of plans to build 293 new flats in Bradford Street, Digbeth

Pair of industrial sites in city district set to be regenerated to house more than 400 new flats

Most Read in Business

The main bar seating area
  1. Commercial Property
    See inside one of Birmingham's oldest pubs as it is transformed by Davenports
  2. Commercial Property
    Justin Bieber concerts help Birmingham hotels break new records
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    Jaguar Land Rover plans massive logistics hub in Solihull
  4. Commercial Property
    Aldi eyes new Birmingham store as supermarket war hots up
  5. Birmingham City FC
    Birmingham City targets online games and Chinese markets with new funding

Most Recent

Justin Bieber's shows at the Barclaycard Arena helped hotels post a record October

Most read on Birmingham Post

The main bar seating area
  1. Commercial Property
    See inside one of Birmingham's oldest pubs as it is transformed by Davenports
  2. Regional Affairs
    Anger from theatres, orchestras and galleries at £1.7 million cuts
  3. CBSO
    Birmingham's concert scene has been lit up by Mirga effect
  4. Commercial Property
    Justin Bieber concerts help Birmingham hotels break new records
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Jaguar Land Rover plans massive logistics hub in Solihull
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor