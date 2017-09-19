Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Housing is never far away from the headlines these days as politicians and developers grapple with a myriad issues from supply to affordability.

The National Housing Federation is leading an in-depth look at the sector in a special supplement in this week's Birmingham Post.

Chief executive David Orr has again penned a foreword for the supplement, called 'Shaping the Future of Affordable Housing', and says the sector has seen yet another year of drama and change.

He writes: "We have again gone through a year of unprecedented change.

"Another general election ushering in a new Housing Minister, the triggering of Article 50 and the process to detach ourselves from Europe, and the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower in west London.

"At times, it feels like we are in a world where we have little or no control.

"We have faced numerous uncertainties and felt the vagaries of different political ideologies, however, throughout all this we have remained committed to ensuring that everyone in this country can have a quality home that they can afford."

Also supporting the supplement are Matrix Housing Partnership and Midland Heart.

It is available in print in this week's Birmingham Post and online here.