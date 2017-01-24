This is the £300m plan to transform Edgbaston

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A new image has been released showing how a £300 million regeneration project in Edgbaston will look.

The CGI (below) depicts New Garden Square, a mixed-use development on the Calthorpe Estate which will see a hotel, commercial space and hundreds of new apartments developed.

The image has been unveiled as landowner Calthorpe Estates and development partner U+I submit their planning application to Birmingham City Council after first announcing their plans last October.

Around ten acres of land have been earmarked for the project which will comprise up to 400 apartments, 610,000 sq ft of office space, potential for a 100-bedroom hotel and 26,000 sq ft of retail space that can accommodate new bars, restaurants and convenience stores.

There will also be a landscaped garden square and parking for up to 900 vehicles, maintaining the number of spaces currently available on the existing site.

The development, on land between Hagley Road and Duchess Road, retains the existing Grade II listed buildings on the application site but some of the 1970s architecture there will be demolished.

CGI shows how the £300m New Garden Square project will look

U+I is also developing a major new outlet village in south Staffordshire, the first phase of which is due to open in 2019.

Director Paul Patenall said: "New Garden Square is a £300 million regeneration project that will transform some tired office buildings in a fabulous location in the city.

"If planning is granted, we will be looking at delivering the first phase of the scheme early 2020, which will be perfectly timed around the planned Sprint and Metro extension transport improvements that are scheduled to stop nearby on the Hagley Road."

Ralph Minott, director of development with Calthorpe Estates, added: "New Garden Square epitomises Calthorpe Estates' vision to create thriving communities and the best places to live and work within the estate.

"The regeneration of the area to deliver a new vibrant mixed-use destination is fitting as we celebrate our 300th anniversary.

"The site of New Garden Square was one of the very early concentrated commercial new office developments brought forward by the estate in the 1960s and 70s.

"Nearly 60 years on, modern offices, working practices and our environmental challenges require us to look ahead to the next 60 years and how we will challenge the way we work and live, as the city enters a new era of phenomenal change.

"We are hugely excited about the planning application and the masterplan vision we have completed with U+I, the consultancy teams and Birmingham City Council, and looking ahead to a successful regeneration of the site."

Birmingham practice Glenn Howells Architects designed the masterplan and property consultancy CBRE managed the planning application.