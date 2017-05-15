£1m co-working space launches in Birmingham city centre

Seven companies have signed up to a new £1 million co-working space which has opened in Birmingham city centre.

Alpha Works is housed in Alpha Tower, off Broad Street, and now has more than 100 staff based there.

The development, delivered and managed by property company CEG, provides more than 14,000 sq ft of collaborative office space aimed at fast-growth businesses.

It reached 75 per cent capacity ahead of its launch on the 21st and 22nd floors and has welcomed companies such as international service provider Allegis Global Solutions to the base which is planning to create 100 new posts in the city.

Others also occupying space are Emerald Project Management, support programme Get Set for Growth, software company Tribal Education, consultancy Nexus Planning, communications agency Pearl Comms and mobile device platform Pervacio.

Theresa White, community manager at Alpha Works, said: "Alpha Works is an exciting first for CEG in response to the market's increasing call for flexible, collaborative and alternative work spaces.

"To tap into Birmingham's current economic renaissance, we have invested in a space that drives further creativity and discovery.

"Bringing such an iconic building back to life has been incredible and the feedback we've had has been hugely positive."

Phil Cooper, vice-president of operations for the EMEA region, at Allegis Global Solutions, added: "Birmingham was the obvious choice for us as we wanted to establish ourselves in a city with a highly educated, diverse, and young demographic.

"We're excited about the opportunity to grow here in Birmingham."