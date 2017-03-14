How we use Cookies
10,000 jobs to be created at Peddimore industrial site

  • Updated
  • By

The city's next major development site to be marketed at MIPIM property conference in Cannes this week

How Peddmore development could look

Birmingham's next major industrial development will create up to 10,000 new jobs and contribute £350 million to the local economy, experts have claimed.

The controversial release of 175 acres of green belt land at Peddimore near Sutton Coldfield has finally been approved after years of debate and public inquiry.

And today city bosses have released a Peddimore Visioning Document to pitch to potential investors and developers attending the MIPIM international property conference in Cannes.

It is one of the UK's biggest industrial development sites with 2.85 million sq ft of floorspace and access to a highly skilled workforce.

City council leader John Clancy said: "Peddimore shows our ambition to deliver an exemplary industrial scheme that will become a catalyst for major growth and investment.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to bring thousands of skilled jobs to the area on the edge of our great city with enviable transport links.

"We're confident that this scheme will attract even more world-class businesses to the region and I believe that presenting this Visioning Document at MIPIM will be the first step toward delivering a true legacy in the local area."

Peddimore, on the eastern edge of the city, lies along the A38 corridor which is already home to major industry including the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Castle Bromwich, GKN and Webasto.

It also has excellent links to the M6 and M42 motorways, the planned high-speed rail interchange at the NEC and Birmignham Airport. A Sprint rapid bus service to Birmingham city centre is also planned.

The area of Peddimore that is to be redeveloped
The reopening of the Sutton Park freight rail line to passengers, which runs near the site, is also being looked at, as is a new road access from the A38.

The Peddimore site is also next the Langley Sustainable Urban Extension site earmarked for up to 6,000 new homes.

Council strategic director of economy Waheed Nazir added: "Peddimore is a unique opportunity for a developer to partner with the city council in delivering a major industrial development at the heart of the UK.

"We are already home to some of the UK's major manufacturing and automotive companies, such as Jaguar Land Rover.

"The Peddimore development will allow us to capitalise on that position and create the opportunity for major international companies to invest and grow in Birmingham."

The city council hopes to appoint a preferred developer early in 2018.

