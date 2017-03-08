How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

100 new jobs created at Kings Heath care facility

  • By

Exemplar will launch 'Maypole Grove' in April to provide a residential care service for younger adults with acute physical and mental disabilities

Maypole Grove care facility in Kings Heath
Maypole Grove care facility in Kings Heath

Around 100 new jobs are to be created in Kings Heath with the opening of a healthcare facility.

Provider Exemplar Health Care is due to open Maypole Grove in April which will feature a 30-bed, specialist nursing unit providing a residential care service for younger adults with acute physical and mental disabilities.

The first of its three, ten-bed units to come on stream will provide specialised nursing support for younger adults with acute physical disability or suffering neurodegenerative conditions such as Huntington's disease.

Exemplar said it would be creating in excess of 100 new jobs in Kings Heath including nurses, carers, housekeeping, catering, administrative and maintenance staff.

Chief executive Euan Craig said: "We have consulted closely with Birmingham health and social care commissioners, hospital consultants and discharge teams in planning this facility and we have designed it very much around their requirements."

Maypole Grove's nearby sister facility, Otterburn in Kings Norton, is now full, prompting the need for this second unit.

Exemplar provides nurse-led residential care for adults with acute physical, mental and learning disabilities in 26 purpose-built homes including two in Tipton, Staffordshire and across the East Midlands.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Innovation Birmingham reveals latest development plans

CGI of the new Maker Wharf building

Maker Wharf will be a home to fabrication and prototyping facility and will sit next to iCentrum complex

Previous Articles

Jaguar Land Rover plans massive logistics hub in Solihull

Luxury car brand continues investment plans for the West Midlands with new development to supply Solihull factory

Related Tags

In The News
Invest in Birmingham
Places
Kings Heath

Most Read in Business

The Trinity Road stand and the statue of William McGregor at Villa Park.
  1. Paul Faulkner
    Final Villa pay day for ex-chief exec Tom Fox
  2. Commercial Property
    Demolition to start on Madin's Powergen building
  3. Business News
    Grenade seals second private equity deal
  4. Business News
    Supermarket group to shut West Midlands stores
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Innovation Birmingham reveals latest development plans

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of the new retirement village in Shirley
  1. Commercial Property
    Demolition to start on Madin's Powergen building
  2. Paul Faulkner
    Final Villa pay day for ex-chief exec Tom Fox
  3. Business News
    Grenade seals second private equity deal
  4. Jobs
    Hundreds of jobs at risk as Boots axes in-store photo labs
  5. Finance
    Baldwins Accountants acquires Birmingham practice
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor