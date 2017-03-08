100 new jobs created at Kings Heath care facility

Around 100 new jobs are to be created in Kings Heath with the opening of a healthcare facility.

Provider Exemplar Health Care is due to open Maypole Grove in April which will feature a 30-bed, specialist nursing unit providing a residential care service for younger adults with acute physical and mental disabilities.

The first of its three, ten-bed units to come on stream will provide specialised nursing support for younger adults with acute physical disability or suffering neurodegenerative conditions such as Huntington's disease.

Exemplar said it would be creating in excess of 100 new jobs in Kings Heath including nurses, carers, housekeeping, catering, administrative and maintenance staff.

Chief executive Euan Craig said: "We have consulted closely with Birmingham health and social care commissioners, hospital consultants and discharge teams in planning this facility and we have designed it very much around their requirements."

Maypole Grove's nearby sister facility, Otterburn in Kings Norton, is now full, prompting the need for this second unit.

Exemplar provides nurse-led residential care for adults with acute physical, mental and learning disabilities in 26 purpose-built homes including two in Tipton, Staffordshire and across the East Midlands.