Accidents in the workplace may occur in many ways and at different times.

However, there is a category of employers such as those in a manufacturing industry that are prone to a higher risk of accidents than in other sectors.

The law stipulates that both employers and employees should adhere to the safety regulations that ensure the workplace is a safe environment to work in.

In fact, companies have specialised in automatic crane hooks like Elebia's with the sole purpose of minimising work-related accidents by boosting safety and productivity of the cranes.

The hook has a magnetic system that attracts and orients the ring, thereby adjusting the hook and elevating the load.

The Failsafe Design prevents the suspended loads from dropping and makes it possible to attach and release the load remotely.

Unfortunately, there are instances when accidents inevitably happen due to equipment failure, safety violations or negligence.

The most common accidents in the manufacturing industry include:

Falling objects

An object could be dropped onto you from above while working.

This comes without any warning and might catch you off guard, leaving you with little time to move to safety. This may result in an injury which could hinder you from working.

Such injuries could range from bruises and minor cuts to threatening head and brain injuries.

Falls from height

Scaffolding or falling from ladders is one of the most common accidents in the manufacturing industry. Such falls may result in back injuries, fractures, broken bones and head injuries.

Falls may be due to a ladder that is not secured correctly or is simply loose.

It is the responsibility of the employer to keep employees safe by ensuring that all walkways are well guarded and there are safe access routes.

Defective equipment

Defective equipment at work can cause injuries at any time. This is usually common in electrical and electrical appliances used in the manufacturing process.

Employees should be responsible for the good working condition of all equipment given to them, particularly power tools.

However, if the equipment is provided while defective and causes injuries, the employer should take the liability of compensating you.

Excessive noise

The noise that emanates from vibrating tools is a cause for concern in the manufacturing industry.

Extreme noise from power tools can result in loss of hearing or tinnitus, a condition where the ears ring constantly.

It is, therefore, your right as an employee to demand protective equipment such as ear defenders.

Excessive vibrations from power tools can also cause damage to the nerves and tendons in the hands, wrists and arms.

This debilitates and reduces grip when operating a machine.

The moment you start experiencing symptoms when using vibrating power tools, seek immediate medical attention.

Exposure to irritants

Irritants in the manufacturing industry could be through inhalation of gases from substances such as asbestos, dust or carbon monoxide.

These irritants could result in harmful consequences to your life if not treated in time.