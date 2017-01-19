Comment: Madin's Chamber of Commerce House still makes a statement

Did you know that Chamber of Commerce House in Edgbaston was the first tall office ever built in Birmingham?

The chamber of commerce commissioned renowned local architect John Madin to design both its headquarters and adjacent office accommodation.

In 1960, this was one of the first buildings to be constructed in the Calthorpe Estate Commercial Area, which eventually stretched down Hagley Road and into surrounding streets.

Although the usual view of the chamber buildings is as you drive down the Harborne Road, start your walk on the far side of Highfield Road.

You see the façade of a delightful, small, square building, resembling a jewellery box, clad in Portland stone with offset windows and decorative, vertical slots.

This is the original chamber of commerce building with the office accommodation rising at right angles behind.

The opulence of the marble and stone is a striking reflection of the boom and success of Birmingham in the 1950s and 1960s.

The same materials were used for the Engineering Employers' Federation building in Frederick Road, another gem in Birmingham's rapidly diminishing collection of 1960s buildings.

St James's House in Frederick Road

The two buildings are a pair - the significant difference being that the federation building has a Grade II listing. Why the one and not the other?

Walking alongside the building In Harborne Road, you can see the detail of the tapering marble columns that support the upper storeys, giving the building a sense of floating in space.

The main entrance is set between the two buildings. Originally the feeling of floating in space was continued as the area below the linking accommodation was open to cars and pedestrians, typical of John Madin's ability to generate a sense of lightness in a substantial building.

Take a moment to look around. The light and airy feel of this building is partly created by the space, the trees and the planting around it.

There was a formula for all of the work Madin designed on the Calthorpe Estate, which was that the building should only occupy one third of the plot, a third should be landscaped and a third given to parking.

Consider the other buildings, mainly large, Victorian villas, with some newer designs, all of them low-rise. None of these buildings are crammed into a small space, they all have street frontages and trees.

Imagine, now, the suggested design of the building planned to replace the chamber, covering the total footprint, with no landscaping, and dwarfing the surrounding buildings.

Claustrophobia sets in with the loss of more green space.

You can walk into the foyer and enjoy the fabulous John Piper mosaic mural, a riot of exuberant colours celebrating the hope and optimism of the 1960s.

Chamber of Commerce House

Unlike the building, the city council has said that this, at least, must be preserved. How on Earth can it be removed without damage?

Walking through the foyer and out on the opposite side, you have a view of the building that is little photographed or commented on but which is delightful.

Here the gleaming Portland stone is more prominent and the marble continues in the vertical fins. The repetition of the vertical lines holds the two buildings together although the designs are very different.

The office block is mainly glass. This glass looks pretty nasty at the moment with peeling, multi-coloured film on most of the windows.

There is no doubt the windows are not suitable for the 21st century as they are only single glazed.

Apart from this, which is easily remedied, the buildings, with their stunning stone façades, are in very good condition. So why knock them down?

Many people will remember the chamber had a charming restaurant open to the public with terrific views across the area.

This part of Edgbaston has now been designated "Edgbaston Village", with restaurants, hotels and retail once again making it a vibrant place to live and work.

Why then is there no vision for this iconic building as part of that revitalisation?

The chamber of commerce buildings make a really important statement about the prosperity, optimism and forward thinking nature of Birmingham then and now.

John Piper's mosaic

The buildings are of historic and social significance for Birmingham people and should be judged, not only on the merit of the architecture, but by these criteria too.

It seems that Birmingham City Council planning committee member Coun Barry Henley takes a different view.

By saying Birmingham is better off without post-war architecture, he is just repeating the same mistakes made with the city's Victorian heritage, lumping them all together as having reached "the end of their design life".

Many of our Victorian buildings, which may have been thought of as having passed their sell-by date, have been upgraded and made fit for a 21st century purpose.

A selection of our later 20th century buildings merit the same treatment or we will find ourselves living in a city which has lost all trace of one of the most vibrant periods of its history.

Council Leader John Clancy says the city takes its post-war architecture seriously.

If this is the case, then the time is ripe for an open debate about which buildings of this period are important and how they can be saved and repurposed.

Mary Keating represents the Brutiful Birmingham campaign group which was established to raise awareness of and fight for the retention of the best of late 20th century buildings in the city