Architecture practice appoints new Birmingham head

Tariq Shaikh takes over the running of Gensler's base in the city which opened last year

Tariq Shaikh has taken over the reins of Gensler's Birmingham operation

The Birmingham office of architecture group Gensler has appointed a new head.

Tariq Shaikh takes over leadership of the base, which opened in Digbeth in 2016, from Alistair Cory who has moved to an in-house role at University of Oxford.

Mr Shaikh specialises in managing and delivering large-scale and complex projects internationally and locally.

He has also served as practice area leader for mixed use and retail centres and has worked across a diverse array of projects including commercial office buildings, hospitality, data centres, residential, retail and mixed-use.

Mr Shaikh graduated from the Birmingham School of Architecture and Design in 1991 and joined Gensler eight years later.

Mr Cory helped to establish the new operation in the city which was the group's first in the UK outside London and was commissioned to complete building projects at Brindleyplace and Regency Wharf soon after opening.

Regional managing principal Duncan Swinhoe said: "For nearly three years, Alistair has been an important part of our leadership team and he leaves us with our deepest thanks for his dedication in helping us grow our presence in the UK, we wish him every success in his new role.

"Tariq is the natural successor to lead the continued growth of our UK regional markets practice in Birmingham.

"He knows the city intimately and has been the project principal on a number of projects that have helped to shape and grow the practice.

"Tariq's proven ability to lead large diverse teams and manage complex projects from design to delivery will be essential as we continue to expand the Digbeth office following a very successful first year."

