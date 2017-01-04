How we use Cookies
Why you have to work hardest in Birmingham to make ends meet

  • Updated
  • By ,

A full time job is barely enough to pull the lowest earners in Birmingham out of poverty

This is how big the Birmingham gender pay gap is
A full time job is barely enough to pull the lowest earners in Birmingham out of poverty, new analysis reveals.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, the lowest 10 per cent of earners living in the city make just £7.20 an hour on average.

In order to earn at least £284 a week - considered the poverty line by the Department for Work and Pensions as of 2014-15 - workers on this wage would have to work around 40 hours.

In comparison, those earning the overall average hourly wage in Birmingham of £11.40 would make more than £450 a week working the same hours.

The top 10 per cent of earners in the city take home an average wage of around £23 an hour, meaning they would earn a whopping £911 for close to a 40 hour week.

While it may seem enough to work full time in order to avoid poverty, even as a low earner, the £284-a-week benchmark doesn’t take into account a range of other factors.

For example, looking at income after housing costs have been removed more realistically reflects the amount of money families and individuals have at their disposal.

When this is taken into account, individuals would have to have a household income of at least £242 a week left over after paying their rent or mortgage in order to escape poverty.

This figure also changes depending on whether or not you have dependent children.

A single parent with two kids would need £291 a week after housing costs, while a couple with two children would need £393 between them.

Considering the lowest 10 per cent of earners living in Birmingham earn just £140.10 a week on average - including part time workers - that could leave thousands in the city living in poverty.

The poverty line in the UK is set at 60 per cent of the median UK household income. In other words, if a household’s income is less than 60 per cent of this average, the Department for Work and Pensions’ ‘Households Below Average Income' report considers them to be living in poverty.

Area

Lowest 10 per cent average hourly wage

Working hours needed to avoid poverty

Birmingham

£7.20

39.4

Dudley

£7.20

39.4

Sandwell

£7.20

39.4

Solihull

£7.45

38.1

Walsall

£7.20

39.4

Wolverhampton

£7.21

39.4

UK

£7.30

38.9
