Why you could be working NINE YEARS longer than you thought

Ministers were going to lift the age at which people can receive the state pension from 67 to 68 in April 2046

Workers could be forced to work for an extra year under fresh plans to bring forward a hike in the retirement age.

It has also been recommended, by a Governmented-commissioned review, that the “triple lock”, which sees pensions rise by either inflation, average earnings or 2.5% (whichever is highest), should be scrapped.

Ministers were going to lift the age at which people can receive the state pension from 67 to 68 in April 2046.

But the report by ex-business chief John Cridland recommends introducing the overhaul in 2037 - nine years earlier.

The move would delay retirement for millions of employees and see them forced to graft for an extra 12 months before they can claim state pension.

The independent report, which is being considered by ministers, also crushes the hopes of manual workers that they would be able to receive their pensions before their white-collar equivalents in middle-class jobs.

The report also recommends a mid-life ‘MOT’ for people to take stock of their lives and a drive for older workers to become apprenticeship mentors and trainers.

If the government takes up the recommendations, people in their 40s face their state pension age being pushed back a year.

Those in their 30s and younger may eventually face the possibility of drawing their pension at 70.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Hiking up the state pension age will hit low paid workers the hardest, and it will punish those who become too sick to work.

“Ending the triple lock while driving up state pension age would be a stealth cut to the future incomes of workers who are today in their 30s and 40s.

“There is a 20-year gap in healthy life expectancy between the richest and poorest. These changes risk only the wealthy enjoying a decent retirement.”

Pensions Secretary Damian Green said: “Reviewing the State Pension age during each Parliament is part of our commitment to creating a fairer society, helping to ensure that it is sustainable for future generations.

“As Government goes about making its decision on the future State Pension age in May of this year these contributions and recommendations will provide important insight.”

The state pension age is already due to go up in stages, with a rise to 67 by 2028.

The next increase to 68 had not been due to happen until between 2044 and 2046.

But the latest report recommends this happening earlier to ensure pensions can remain financially sustainable.

The government will use the report to inform its review of the pension age in May.

