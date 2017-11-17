The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular coffee shop Yorks Espresso Bar has closed its branch in Colmore Row after going into liquidation - but the owner hopes to reopen it in the New Year.

The Espresso bar on the corner of Great Western Arcade has been closed since September and has had many of its fixtures and fittings stripped out.

A sister Yorks Bakery Cafe in Stephenson Street closed for a week in September and then reopened, but the third site in the group, Yorks Cafe at Ikon, has remained open at the Ikon Gallery.

Owner Simon Ford said: "Seeing the liquidation notice in the door of the Colmore Row branch doesn't look good.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

"I can't wait to replace it with some good news, that will hopefully be confirmed in a couple of days, that we will be able to reopen in the New Year.

"We had to go through a restructure and we have renegotiated with the landlord a deal which works for both of us."

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Mr Ford said one reason why the site had been partly stripped out was because work needed to be done to the Colmore Row end of the arcade what would also affect The Bread Collection opposite.

Instead of the Yorks brand being under one corporate umbrella, Mr Ford said in future they would all be run as independent limited companies.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

"When certain things don't work out, it drags everything else down," he added.

Two months ago, Mr Ford said he hoped both the Colmore Row and Stephenson Street businesses would reopen on September 19.

(Image: Graham Young)

“When I came up with the concept in 2011 with my spreadsheets, things then happen which you don’t always anticipate," he said at the time.

“I wish business was as simple as 1-2-3.

"But if it was then everybody would be an entrepreneur.

“Everything is cool and heading in the right direction.

(Image: Graham Young)

“We are just going through a legal process.

“Yorks is here to day and everyone has still got their jobs.

“But everyone has to go through change and, if we didn’t, we’d still have the old Central Library and Paradise Forum.”