Wright Hassall celebrates its 170th anniversary

Wright Hassall was joined by business contacts from across the region as it celebrated its 170th anniversary

Nick Abell, Chairman, Richard Lane, Partner, both Wright Hassall.

Law firm Wright Hassall was joined by business contacts from across the region as it celebrated its 170th anniversary.

The Leamington firm hosted a drinks reception at its Olympus Avenue offices and marked the occasion by displaying ‘‘The Best of Coventry and Warwickshire – a year in pictures’’ – a collection of photographs it commissioned freelance professional photographer Verity Milligan to capture.

The collection also included the winning pictures from a photography competition held by the firm as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Nick Abell, chairman at Wright Hassall, said: “Wright Hassall is extremely proud of its heritage of doing business in Coventry and Warwickshire for 170 years.

“The event was a really enjoyable occasion and a great way for us to thank our colleagues, clients and business contacts for the important contributions they’ve made to Wright Hassall’s illustrious history.”

