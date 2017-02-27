Wright Hassall celebrates its 170th anniversary

Law firm Wright Hassall was joined by business contacts from across the region as it celebrated its 170th anniversary.

The Leamington firm hosted a drinks reception at its Olympus Avenue offices and marked the occasion by displaying ‘‘The Best of Coventry and Warwickshire – a year in pictures’’ – a collection of photographs it commissioned freelance professional photographer Verity Milligan to capture.

The collection also included the winning pictures from a photography competition held by the firm as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Nick Abell, chairman at Wright Hassall, said: “Wright Hassall is extremely proud of its heritage of doing business in Coventry and Warwickshire for 170 years.

“The event was a really enjoyable occasion and a great way for us to thank our colleagues, clients and business contacts for the important contributions they’ve made to Wright Hassall’s illustrious history.”