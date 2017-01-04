How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Workers urged to combat 'cake culture' by dentists in 2017

  • Updated
  • By

Eating biscuits and cakes in the office is contributing to the nation's obesity epidemic and poor oral health

How Pret A Manger helps charities
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Workers should cut workplace "cake culture" in a bid to get healthy in 2017, leading dentists have said.

Eating biscuits and cakes in the office is contributing to the nation's obesity epidemic and poor oral health, the Faculty of Dental Surgery (FDS) said.

Professor Nigel Hunt, dean of the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons, said: "Managers want to reward staff for their efforts, colleagues want to celebrate special occasions and workers want to bring back a gift from their holidays.

"While these sweet treats might be well meaning, they are also contributing to the current obesity epidemic and poor oral health.

"We need a culture change in offices and other workplaces that encourages healthy eating and helps workers avoid caving in to sweet temptations such as cakes, sweets and biscuits.

"With this in mind, the Faculty has developed simple tips for workers and employers to help them cut back on sugar in the workplace. Make combatting cake culture in your workplace one of your New Year's resolutions for a healthier 2017."

The FDS's top tips for cutting sugar consumption are:

  1. Consider low-sugar alternatives.
  2. Reduce portion sizes.
  3. Avoid snacking and keep sugar as a lunchtime treat.
  4. Keep a "sugar schedule" to limit sugar intake.
  5. Think about where sweet treats are positioned - if they are nearby and visible people may eat more.
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

West Midlands has one of the fattest waistlines in Britain

Some 42 per cent of men aged 16 or over in the West Midlands had a ‘very high waist circumference’ last year, figures show

Most Read in Business

Black Country Garden City: housing scheme for Wolverhampton's canal side
  1. Commercial Property
    Why plans for a huge Black Country garden city have been snubbed
  2. Commercial Property
    HS2 prompts rugby club to plan new home
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham student block sold for £13m
  4. Creative
    Exhibition highlights Birmingham's role in photography's early years
  5. Business News
    Birmingham Airport named the most punctual on Earth

Most Recent

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) in rehearsals

Most read on Birmingham Post

Black Country Garden City: housing scheme for Wolverhampton's canal side
  1. Commercial Property
    Why plans for a huge Black Country garden city have been snubbed
  2. Commercial Property
    HS2 prompts rugby club to plan new home
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why Snow Hill Midland Metro stop is getting a new name
  4. Commercial Property
    Birmingham student block sold for £13m
  5. Creative
    Exhibition highlights Birmingham's role in photography's early years
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor