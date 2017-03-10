How we use Cookies
Work starts on JLRs £200 million design and engineering centre

The new campus at Gaydon will become lone of the world's leading automotive design centres

JLR at Gaydon
Work has started on the new £200 million Jaguar Land Rover design and engineering centre at Gaydon in Warwickshire.

T he motor manufacturer is developing the new campus for the design and development of both the Jaguar and Land Rover car marques.

It is intended to become one of the world’s foremost automotive product, engineering and design sites – fitting for a company with ambitious plans for continued global growth.

The company said it was their first major construction project at one its non-manufacturing sites in over a decade.

JLR’s property programmes developer Chris Elliott said: “The new design and engineering centre is a testament both to Jaguar Land Rover’s British heritage of innovation and its compelling vision for future vehicle technology.

“The new space will centralise our design, product engineering and purchasing functions in an original and modern environment, as well as creating additional capacity for the future.”

Groundbreaking ceremony for new JLR design and engineering centre

Jaguar Land Rover worked with leading architectural practice Bennetts Associates to design the scheme and has engaged Laing O’Rourke as its construction partner.

Laing O’Rourke will develop the site to create a unique landscaped campus comprising new offices and Jaguar and Land Rover design centres.

In recent years Jaguar Land Rover has invested heavily in its UK vehicle manufacturing facilities at Castle Bromwich, Halewood and Solihull to support the introduction of all-new vehicles such as the Jaguar XE, XF and F-PACE, Range Rover Evoque Convertible and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

It has also made significant progress in building its international manufacturing presence over the last year, with a new manufacturing facility under construction in Slovakia and the opening of its plant in Brazil.

Over the past five years Jaguar Land Rover has employed more than 20,000 people, taking its workforce to more than 40,000. The company has invested more than £11 billion in new product creation and capital expenditure.

