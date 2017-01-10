How we use Cookies
Work to start on Merry Hill bus station revamp

Start date announced as shopping centre's owner looks to inject new life into Black Country retail hub

Work to revamp the bus station at the Merry Hill centre in Brierley Hill will commence next week.

The centre's owner intu is working with Transport for West Midlands on the project which will feature real-time information boards and brand new, enclosed shelters with covered walkways and automatic doors.

The remodelled bus station represents a £550,000 investment from intu and the refit starts on January 16 and is due to be completed by late spring.

During this time, the car park near Matalan will be partially closed.

In October, intu announced it planned to spend around £85 million injecting new life into Merry Hill in a bid to "remodel and reposition" the Black Country retail hub.

General manager Dan Murphy said: "intu has £600 million of development planned over the next three years with something happening at every centre.

"These developments create sought-after destinations for our customers and our retailers.

"The modernisation of the bus station is the first stage of an ongoing scheme of improvements here which shoppers will experience over the coming years.

"Around one in five of our shoppers arrive by bus so we want the bus station to meet the high standards they have come to expect from the rest of the centre."

Coun Richard Worrall, chairman of Transport for West Midlands, added: "intu Merry Hill is one of the biggest retail and employment centres in the West Midlands and good public transport links and infrastructure are of huge importance so I am delighted we are able to work with intu in improving bus facilities there."

The bus station will remain open throughout the redevelopment but some stands will no longer be in use.

