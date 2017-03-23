Win a Vélo Birmingham Business 100 Challenge team place worth £1,200

Birmingham City Council Deputy Leader Coun Ian Ward with Jon Ridgeon, from CSM Active and Rugby Legend Martin Johnson for the launch of Velo Birmingham

Win a Vélo Birmingham Business 100 Challenge team worth £1,200!

On Sunday September 24, Birmingham will play host to a major new sporting event for the region – Vélo Birmingham

Starting and finishing on Broad Street, Vélo Birmingham is a 100 mile closed road cycling event that will take 15,000 riders of all levels of ability on an unforgettable two wheeled journey through Herefordshire, Worcestershire via Sandwell, Dudley and Staffordshire.

Such was the fanfare surrounding the launch of Vélo Birmingham that the event sold out of 15,000 individual entries within just three days of being on sale!

But that doesn’t mean it’s too late to take part.

Together with the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, the Birmingham Post is delighted to be supporting the Business 100 Challenge – Vélo Birmingham’s corporate participation initiative.

Over 50 companies across a wide range of sectors have entered Business 100 teams, including: KPMG, Deutsche Bank, DLA Piper, Mercedes, Ocean Outdoor and Birmingham Airport.

Combining a VIP participation experience on the day with networking and training events in the lead up, the Business 100 Challenge provides Birmingham based businesses with the perfect way to show their support for this major event for the city, whilst also benefiting from business development opportunities.

What Vélo Business 100 Challenge teams receive

Every team who takes part in the Business 100 Challenge will enjoy:

• A training ride with England rugby legend Martin Johnson CBE (Saturday May 20), starting and finishing at Purity Brewery in Redditch.

• Evening drinks reception and Q&A at the Park Regis Hotel with former professional cyclist David Millar and David Walsh, the Sunday Times journalist and best-selling author of Seven Deadly Sins, the story of his 18-year pursuit of Lance Armstrong

• Access to Business 100 VIP area pre & post the sportive with sports massage and bike storage

• Dedicated Business 100 starting wave at Vélo Birmingham

How to win a free place for your Vélo Business 100 team

To celebrate six months’ to go to the inaugural event, we are delighted to announce that we’ve teamed up with Vélo Birmingham organisers to give you a chance to win a free Business 100 team for you and your company.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply click below and follow the instructions.

Entries must be received before midnight on Thursday, March 31.

We will pick one lucky winner at random.

• To find out more about Vélo Birmingham and the Business 100 entry option, please visit here