Here is your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship – and meet golf legend Tony Jacklin CBE.

It will be the 10th year that Jacklin, the most successful Ryder Cup Captain of all time and two-time major winner, has hosted the British Par 3.

The Championship, at Nailcote Hall from August 8 to 11, will be a star-studded event with former football rivals Robbie Fowler and Andrew Cole make their debut on the Cromwell Course.

They will be joined by former England rugby captain Mike Tindall MBE, British Formula 1 champion Nigel Mansell CBE, ex-England cricketer James Taylor, BBC Breakfast’s presenting duo Dan Walker & Naga Munchetty, Boyzone star Keith Duffy,Westlife’s Brian McFadden and ‘Harry Potter’ actors Oliver & James Phelps aka the Weasley twins.

The event will be broadcast on Sky Sports 4 and Sky Sports Mix.

One lucky winner can pick any of the four days of the Championship to enjoy a VIP experience and to share a drink and have a photo with Jacklin.

All you have to do is answer the following question and fill out the form at Birmingham Mail/ Competitions before midnight on Tuesday August 1.

Jacklin has told how he firmly backs Par 3 golf as the future of the game, saying the exciting format will “give new life to the game”.

He added: “The faster pace to which Par 3 golf is played also makes for a more thrilling spectator sport, something visitors to the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship appreciate.

“In today’s game the emphasis is on hitting the ball further, with a race to have the best driver and balls capable of reaching long distances.

“With Par 3 golf however, it gets back to the founding principles of the game; technique and tactics, with no need to power through, meaning that there are no advantages other than skill in the short game.”

Golf experts say that with 18 holes played in under two hours, it makes sneaking away for a quick round of golf more feasible and brings it more in line with other sports in terms of duration.

While golf is not in decline, (it remains a multi-billion-dollar industry), ensuring it connects with millennials is a challenge that experts say the sport needs to face.

• You can still sign up for free tickets to Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship by clicking here