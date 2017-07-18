Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As graduates flood out of universities in Birmingham and the West Midlands this summer, many will be thinking about their future in the workplace and what they want from employers.

We gauged the views of two undergraduates from Birmingham City University about what they think a company should be offering its employees and also how they see the future of the workplace.

George Everett, 20, is studying digital media technology and Elizabeth Wright is 24 and studying film production technology.

Both are due to graduate in 2019.

What will you be looking for from your first employer?

George: I will be looking for a role which I'm going to enjoy but will also challenge me.

My course covers a wide range of different technologies, which keeps my options open right now but by the time I have graduated I will know what I really want to focus on.

I will be looking for an employer that really stands out and that I am genuinely interested in working for.

Elizabeth: Within the film industry, much of the work is on a predominantly freelance basis so it's highly likely I'll have multiple employers each year.

I've found that, with jobs I've had in the past, I've always appreciated management that provide a good level of support to their employees without being overbearing or micromanaging.

It would be great to be given opportunities to shadow and learn from department heads while being allowed to use my current skillset and demonstrate my ability as a film-maker

You will be in your 50s in 2050 but what do you think the workplace will be like then and do you think you will still be working?

George: The workplace has changed dramatically in the last decade alone so 2050 will be very different.

There are jobs today that didn't exist ten years ago and I expect that to carry on into the future.

The digital media industry is continuously evolving and that means completely new jobs will be created between now and 2050 so keeping up with what's happening is really important.

On the other hand, some jobs may not be required in 2050 as new technology takes over.

Overall, I want to be doing something I will enjoy because I will be most productive that way and I will get the most out of my career.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Elizabeth: Even within the relevantly short amount of time that I've been studying film, the technology within the film industry has evolved dramatically, creating the need for new skillsets while making others redundant.

I imagine the landscape for film-making, especially at the lower budget end, will have changed dramatically by 2050.

Whether this will be for better or worse, I can't say.

For those in the industry and those entering it, however, keeping up with the new tech, being flexible and willing to adapt to change will be key to becoming and remaining successful.

If I've played my cards right, then by the time I turn 58 I'll either be retired, running my own business or working as an executive within a large-scale production company.