These are the West Midlands sectors most affected by Brexit

Car-making and other manufacturing will be the industries most affected by Brexit in the West Midlands.

By triggering Article 50, PM Theresa May yesterday officially started the formal process of leaving the European Union, which will lead Great Britain out of the European single market.

Official figures show 47% of exports from the West Midlands currently end up in the EU.

The West Midlands exported £27.7bn globally in 2016, and £13bn of that came from trade with the European Union.

Car-making, which accounts for almost two-thirds of the total region exports, or 64%, is likely to suffer more from Brexit. In 2016, the West Midlands exported machinery and transport equipment with a £17.6bn worth.

Other manufacturing industries - such as iron and steel - account for 15% of the total exports from the West Midlands or £4.4bn.

Given that the government will be spending months trying to work out new post-Brexit trading arrangements with Europe, where could be possible alternative markets for the West Midlands?

North America is currently the second biggest trade partner. In 2016, exports to the North America accounted for 20% of the £27.7bn of global exports, or £5.4bn worth.

Yesterday, during a press conference, the White House spokesman told reporters that Donald Trump was “a leader in the effort to call for Brexit”.

That would appear to put Great Britain in a strong position to boost trade with the North America in case of a so-called “hard Brexit”.

In 2016, the UK exported goods globally worth £290.7bn, 49% of which ends up in the European Union, or £142.9bn.

England’s exports account for three quarters of the total, worth £221.1bn, with 48% of that from trade with European countries, or £106.8bn.

Car-making industries accounted for the most exports to the EU, 41%, or £119.4bn.

Manufacturing industries - such as prefabricated buildings, sanitary, furniture, footwear, professional, scientific and controlling instruments and apparatus - followed, accounting for 14% of £290.7bn, £41.9bn worth.

North America is the next biggest trade partner. In 2016, England exported £51bn worth of goods to the North America, or 18% of £290.7bn.