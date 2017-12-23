Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new £48million retirement village has officially opened in Birmingham, marking a milestone for the residents and the city.

Longbridge Retirement Village is on the site of the former Austin/Rover car factory where some of the residents used to work.

It is also the fifth of five retirement villages to open in Birmingham as part of a £250million development programme between retirement charity, The ExtraCare Charitable Trust, and Birmingham City Council. The Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) has also provided £1.5m to support affordable housing in the development.

The village was officially opened by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.