West Midlands businesses call for industrial strategy

Nearly nine out of ten West Midlands business leaders believe the UK needs a comprehensive industrial strategy, according to new research.

However, more than half (63 per cent) of those surveyed want the Government's proposed Industrial Strategy to direct targeted support towards emerging businesses and sectors.

This is compared with just 19 per cent which believe the Government should prioritise support for established business and sectors.

The findings comes from the newly published 'Growth Climate Index' by equity investor BGF. It is a survey of Britain's business leaders and entrepreneurs measures confidence in UK growth.

BGF said the findings pointed to considerable support for the principles behind the Government's Industrial Strategy.

More than eight out of ten (86 per cent) of business leaders agree that, under certain circumstances, it is right for the Government to intervene in the private sector to support economic growth.

Furthermore, 77 per cent believe the Government should focus on supporting SMEs specifically as it seeks to boost productivity.

The research said respondents were split on whether further clarity on Brexit was more important for British business than an industrial strategy, with 44 per cent saying that Brexit clarity was more important, compared to 56 per cent in favour of the Industrial Strategy.

The results of the previous Growth Climate Index, conducted immediately after the Referendum vote, showed that 75 per cent believed conditions would worsen compared to just ten per cent who expected them to improve.

This has changed to 37 per cent expecting conditions for growth to improve over the next quarter compared to 28 per cent who expect them to worsen.

BGF regional director Gavin Petken said: "The Government's Industrial Strategy is enjoying strong support from the private sector but London business leaders clearly want a break from the past.

"Rather than solely propping up established players and businesses at the top, there is a clear appetite for a new kind of Industrial Strategy which supports and energises growing businesses and sectors but also recognises the role that smaller businesses can play in driving innovation and eliminating the productivity gap.

"This task will only become more important as we leave the EU and build a new trading relationship with our European partners, and indeed the rest of the world.

"While uncertainty remains, this latest survey points to signs of cautious optimism and indicates that resilient British businesses are beginning to develop a positive and pragmatic vision of our future."