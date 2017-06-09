How we use Cookies
Wavenet continues acquisition spree

Solihull technology firm makes second deal of 2017 following £35m management buyout last year

Wavenet chief executive Bill Dawson
Solihull technology firm Wavenet has carried out its second acquisition of the year.

The company, which provides communication products and services to small businesses in the UK, has bought Norfolk-based Swains in an undisclosed deal.

The King's Lynn company provides business communication services including telephony, internet and mobile.

It comes after a deal announced in April to acquire Warrington-based Talk Internet following a £35 million management buyout at Wavenet last summer.

Chief executive Bill Dawson said: "This is an excellent opportunity for the customers and employees of both Swains and Wavenet.

"Our increased scale and resources will further strengthen our supplier relationships, deliver a better customer experience and give Swains' customers access to Wavenet's broader and enhanced product sets, particularly in unified communications and IT services.

"I am thrilled to have Swains joining us and look forward to building on the strengths offered by Swains and earlier acquisitions."

Apprentice finalist gets air with new app

Nick Holzherr is behind new HR app Air

Birmingham-based entrepreneur is aiming to help small companies manage their HR operations better with new app

Paul Kehoe will step down as chief executive of Birmingham Airport next month

