Members of Wasps Player Sponsorship Programme were treated to a barbecue while being hosted by the likes Joe Launchbury, Joe Simpson and Marcus Watson.

Around 40 business people from national names such as Mark Allen Exhibitions and Gaucho Restaurants were in attendance, as well as local companies such as Coventry-based CAD CAM Automotive and Birmingham’s Tinker Taylor. After having lunch with their sponsored player, visitors were taken on a behind-the-scenes tour and watched the squad in action.

