How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Warwickshire CCC teams up with brand agency Champions

  • Updated
  • By

Agency will work with the cricket club to be its official marketing and communications firm

From left: Kristi Douglas, senior sales executive at Champions, Gareth Roberts, commercial director at Warwickshire CCC, and Sophia Hayes, sales director at Champions
From left: Kristi Douglas, senior sales executive at Champions, Gareth Roberts, commercial director at Warwickshire CCC, and Sophia Hayes, sales director at Champions

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has secured a new two-year commercial partnership with Champions.

The brand and events agency will be its official marketing and communications agency and will also use the stadium as host venue for its Birmingham Sports Awards ceremony for the next two years.

It will also receive preferential use of the venue's conference and events suites for sporting dinners and other banqueting events that the agency runs for clients.

The partnership will also give Champions an opportunity to present its services to Warwickshire CCC's portfolio of 35 commercial partners in addition to being on-hand to support the in-house commercial team at Edgbaston on their projects.

The club's commercial director Gareth Roberts said: "Our conference and events team has been working with Champions for several years when it has staged flagship events, such as the Birmingham Sports Awards, here at Edgbaston.

"We're thrilled to develop this relationship into a commercial partnership and provide more opportunities for Champions to showcase its services through our Warwickshire CCC, Birmingham Bears and Edgbaston commercial channels."

Champions' chief executive John Hayes added: "This is a really exciting development for us.

"Having worked alongside Warwickshire CCC for a number of years, it's a great opportunity to take the relationship to the next level and benefit both parties."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Warwickshire CCC extends Drayton Manor deal

From left: Warwickshire CCC commercial director Gareth Roberts, Drayton Manor Theme Park chief executive Colin Bryan and Warwickshire CCC sport director Ashley Giles

Staffordshire theme park will continue its support of the family stand at Edgbaston stadium

Related Tags

In The News
Marketing
Teams
Warwickshire CCC
Events
Birmingham Sports Awards

Most Read in Business

CGI of the New Monaco development
  1. Commercial Property
    £275m garden village plan to transform corner of Birmingham city centre
  2. Birmingham Airport
    New baggage handler moves into Birmingham Airport
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham eyesore Monaco House set to be demolished
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  5. Warwickshire CCC
    Warwickshire CCC teams up with brand agency Champions

Most Recent

From left: Kristi Douglas, senior sales executive at Champions, Gareth Roberts, commercial director at Warwickshire CCC, and Sophia Hayes, sales director at Champions

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of the New Monaco development
  1. Commercial Property
    £275m garden village plan to transform corner of Birmingham city centre
  2. Birmingham Airport
    New baggage handler moves into Birmingham Airport
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham eyesore Monaco House set to be demolished
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  5. Regional Affairs
    Labour and Tories send big-hitters to join battle in Birmingham Erdington
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor