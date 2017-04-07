Warwickshire CCC extends Drayton Manor deal

How we use Cookies
From left: Warwickshire CCC commercial director Gareth Roberts, Drayton Manor Theme Park chief executive Colin Bryan and Warwickshire CCC sport director Ashley Giles
Warwickshire County Cricket Club has extended its commercial partnership with Staffordshire attraction Drayton Manor Theme Park for another two years.

Drayton Manor near Tamworth is the official theme park of Warwickshire CCC and T20 team Birmingham Bears and will retain the naming rights to the family stand at Edgbaston stadium.

It will also continue to provide family-themed activities at T20 Blast matches this summer and be lead partner for the West Midlands Mascot Derby which is a race between the mascots of local sporting teams.

The club's commercial director Gareth Roberts said: "We're committed to making cricket as attractive as possible to a younger audience and our partnership with Drayton Manor supports this goal.

"Drayton Manor has been part of our commercial partners programme since 2014 and we're thrilled to extend our relationship with one of the leading theme parks in the United Kingdom.

"We look forward to developing this innovative, new activation programme with its team."

Colin Bryan, chief executive of Drayton Manor, added: "We are delighted to continue our sponsorship with Warwickshire CCC.

"Since 2014, this partnership has allowed us to not only showcase our brand in such a magnificent cricket arena but also engage with our target market, families.

"We hope the next two years are just as successful as we look forward to developing the partnership further."

