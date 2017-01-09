How we use Cookies
Warwickshire CCC bets on new commercial deal

Broadway  named as official casino partner of cricket club and Edgbaston Stadium for 2017

Edgbaston Stadium
Broadway Casino is partnering with Edgbaston Stadium this year

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has agreed a new deal with Birmingham-based Broadway Casino to be its official casino partner.

The deal is for both the club and Edgbaston Stadium in 2017.

Broadway Casino has been working in partnership with Warwickshire CCC since the beginning of 2014 and the new package ensures hospitality and promotional rights for major match days at Edgbaston.

The club's commercial director Gareth Roberts said: "Broadway Casino is an excellent city centre destination and we're thrilled to continue our partnership for a fourth successive year.

"Ahead of the new season, we will be working with its team to look at more ways of bringing Broadway Casino's offering to Edgbaston on match days and through our thriving conference and events programme.

"We thank them for their support and look forward to working together again in 2017."

Charles Griffin, general manager of Broadway Casino, added: "Edgbaston is one of the most iconic sports venues in the country and its international fixtures provide Broadway Casino with a great opportunity to reach new audiences.

"We're thrilled to extend the partnership and continuing our relationship with Gareth and his team."

Edgbaston hosts its biggest ever programme of major match cricket in 2017, with five matches to be staged in Birmingham as part of the ICC Champions Trophy, in addition to the Investec Test match and NatWest T20 Blast Finals Day.

